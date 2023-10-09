The Most-awaited 'Radio City Super Singer' Season 15 is Back to Elevate Melodies with Padmi Shri Kailash Kher as the Mentor

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Radio City, India's leading radio network, raises curtains on the most-awaited Season 15 of its marquee property, 'Radio City Super Singer' (RCSS). Popularly known to provide a stage to budding singers, this season is set to explore music deeply while captivating the singer's journey into the realm of music. With a legacy spanning 14 successful seasons, Radio City Super Singer has evolved into a celebration of raw vocal talent and a testament to the unifying power of music. This season, with Honda BigWing as the presenting sponsor, Radio City Super Singer expands its reach to encompass the prominent digital platforms alongside on-air and on-ground presence.

With this year's theme, 'Jiska Gana Vibe Karega, Wahi India Ka Singing Star Banega' Radio City will honor the diverse musical tapestry that our nation encompasses. Renowned for his captivating musical prowess, Padma Shri Kailash Kher returns as the guiding light for an impressive fourth consecutive year, infusing the competition with his unparalleled expertise and unwavering mentorship. His presence ensures that the participants receive not only technical guidance but also a deep understanding of the emotional nuances that bring music to life.

Speaking about the launch of Season 15 of Radio City Super Singer, Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City, said, "A platform as influential as Radio City Super Singer possesses remarkable capability to unearth and nurture extraordinary talents from all corners of our diverse nation. As we embark on the 15th edition of this musical odyssey, renowned brand Honda BigWing has come onboard as our presenting sponsor. Radio City Super Singer is not merely a competition; it's an endowing platform that empowers individuals to transcend boundaries and embrace their passion for music. It's a transformative journey that holds the potential to propel the singers closer to their aspirations and dreams. Together, let's create a harmonious symphony that resonates with the hearts of millions, and inspire future generations of musical luminaries."

Reflecting on his profound journey, Padma Shri Kailash Kher said, "The privilege of being associated with Radio City Super Singer for the fourth consecutive year has been a source of immense joy and satisfaction. Witnessing the evolution of budding talents into confident performers has been an enriching experience. As we step into yet another chapter of this melodious saga, I am thrilled to take on the role of a mentor again, guiding, and nurturing participants on their path to explore and express their musical talents."

The current season promises to be a symphony of emotions, talent, and dedication. From meticulous auditions that seek out the finest voices to mentorship that shapes promising artists, season 15 is a journey of self-discovery and a celebration of the magic that deeply touches all of us. The nomination will be held on-air, on-ground and on digital platforms from 3rd to 12th October and the voting lines will be open from 16th to 19th October. The grand finale of Radio City Super Singer Season 15 is scheduled from 20th to 22nd October. The target demographic of this show consists of males and females over the age of 18 or any adult who has an innate desire to sing and showcase their talent. The top 5 singers from each market will be shortlisted and a winner & a runner-up will be announced from each market. If you love music and singing is your passion, then Radio City Super Singer is the perfect platform for you.

Register yourself or your loved one by visiting www.radiocity.in/rcss.

Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a Listed subsidiary company of Jagran Prakashan Limited that owns and runs FM radio stations all over India, popularly known as "Radio City". The brand Radio City is committed to offering innovative advertising solutions to a wide range of clients through the integration of radio with digital offerings. It also engages in conceptualizing, producing, and organising significant on-ground events at a national and international level, as well as providing opportunities for clients to engage with social media influencers. Being the first private FM radio broadcaster in India with over two decades of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the No.1 radio station in Bengaluru with 25.2% and No.2 in Mumbai with 14.3% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 52, 2022). Radio City Delhi ranks #3 with 11.7% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 52, 2022).

Radio City has established a strong presence across 39 stations in 12 states and 1 Union Territory, comprising 62% of the country's FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners across India covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in.

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion among listeners with its brand philosophy of "Rag Rag Mein Daude City". With the recent launch of its new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe, a modern version of Rag Rag Mein Daude City, Radio City aims to engage with the young and vivacious Gen Z audience who sought coolness quotient in their experiences. The network's humour-based IPs 'Babber Sher', 'Joke Studio', and the IP 'Love Guru' with a concept of love, relationships and romantic endeavours are immensely revered by the audience. In 2013, the radio station introduced 'Radio City Freedom Awards', a platform to recognize independent music. The leading FM station provides a launch pad to budding singers with 'Radio City Super Singer', the first singing talent hunt on radio in the last fourteen years. In 2022, the organization launched its pioneering international property 'Radio City Business Titans' to recognize Indian businesses for their unwavering business excellence.

Radio City has bagged over 160 awards across renowned national and international platforms such as New York Festivals Radio Awards, ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards, e4m Golden Mikes - Radio & Audio Awards, India Audio Summit and Awards, India Radio Forum, etc. in the recent past. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited won 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' Award by Berkshire Media. Radio City has been consistently featured for the 7th time in 'India's Best Companies to Work For' study conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute. The company has also been recognized in 'India's Best Workplaces for Women - 2019' and has ranked among the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in 'Best Large Workplaces in Asia', according to the GPTW survey.

