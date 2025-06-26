The Most Awaited Tech Gathering Returns: ELCIA Tech Summit 2025 Set for July 25th

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26: The countdown has officially begun. ELCIA Tech Summit (ETS) 2025, the flagship gathering hosted by the Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA), returns on July 25, 2025, at The Oterra Hotel, Electronics City, Bengaluru.

With the compelling theme "Humans, Machines & Meaning 2.0," the summit promises a high-impact day of insight, innovation, and interaction at the intersection of purpose and technology. Building on last year's momentumwhich featured thought leaders like N. R. Narayana Murthy, Dr. Debabrata Das (Director, IIIT-B), and T. V. Mohandas PaiETS 2025 dives deeper into how technology and human intent must co-evolve.

What's New at ETS 2025?

This year, the spotlight shifts to the rise of Physical AIrobotics, sensors, and automation powering the next wave of industrial transformation. The summit will explore how India can lead not just in code, but in intelligent, connected physical systems that impact real-world environments.

The popular Sensor Hackathon makes a comebackthis time, open to startups, inviting bold solutions built on sensor-based innovation.

The evening will also feature the return of the Bangalore Paradigm, a powerful segment that brings together influential voices to reflect on what makes Bengaluru a global nerve centre of innovation.

"ETS has always been about more than just panels and presentationsit's about unlocking the next big idea," said Sriram Kumar V, President of ELCIA. "This year, we're expanding the canvas. From robotics and sensors to co-innovation with startups, ETS 2025 will showcase the pulse of emerging technology and the power of human intention behind it. At its core, the summit is a celebration of the smart, sustainable, and collaborative spirit that drives Electronics City."

Located in the heart of Electronics City, which houses over 200 companies across aerospace, defense, electronics, and IT, ETS is a reflection of ELCIA's broader vision: to make Electronics City a global model for innovation-led industrial growth.

The summit will also feature an Experience Zone showcasing live demos, product innovations, and interactive exhibits from India's most promising tech pioneers.

Complimentary Registrations are now open, with limited in-person seats.

Visit www.elciatechsummit.in to be part of ETS 2025where ideas, industry, and impact meet.

