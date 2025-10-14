The Most powerful MINI Ever. The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 launched in India

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14: The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 was launched in India today at Buddh International Circuit. The car will be available in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all MINI India authorized dealerships from today onwards. The deliveries for the same will commence soon.

The MINI John Cooper Works models always stand out for their exhilarating high-performance inspired by MINI's racing pedigree. With its 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine, the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman embodies this unmistakable driving experience. The all-rounder SUV offers ultimate thrill of driving, space and safety. Thanks to its all-wheel drive system, it is extremely capable for offroad adventures.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is a masterclass in performance and style, perfectly blending power, adventure and exhilarating drive. Born from the legendary John Cooper Works racing heritage, this car embodies the spirit of motorsport, with performance and precision at its core. Built to excel in every environment, this John Cooper Works is engineered to dominate the track, city streets, and rugged terrain alike. With its impressive capabilities and dynamic design, the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 is the most powerful MINI ever."

The introductory ex-showroom price is -

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 - INR 64, 90, 000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO, statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local MINI Authorised Dealer.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman has a bold and sporty look that reflects its performance and versatility. The exterior features a number of model-specific details that enhance its overall appearance. Theaerodynamic elements with vertical reflectors on the front of the car emphasise its wide stance, while the new MINI LED headlights with horizontal bars in JCW Signature Mode give the SUV a more expressive look. The front end is also characterised by the newly designed octagonal grille in high-gloss black and the newly designed three-colour JCW logo. The exterior color options Legend Grey or Midnight Black are complemented by roof and mirror caps and Sport Stripes in Chilli Red, while the exterior color option British Racing Green is complemented by roof and mirror caps in Sport stripes in Black. The newly designed C-pillar seamlessly joins the contrasting roof in motorsport-inspired Chili Red. The roof curves down towards the rear, giving the MINI JCW Countryman an agile silhouette despite its big proportions.

The John Cooper Works logo has also been redesigned with a modern, clearcut look. For the first time, the new logo is being used in the classic black, red, and white colour scheme. A high-performance braking system with brake calipers in Chili Red colour ensures powerful and precise deceleration. The characteristic sound of the quad exhaust flap system also makes the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman instantly recognisable as a high-performance model. The standard 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke Wheels add to the sense of sportiness of this SUV.

In the interior, the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman inspires with a reduced design. The cockpit is divided into an upper and lower section, with vertical door handles and air vents in the upper area. This emphasizes the upright and larger overall impression of the spacious SUV. The sportiness is elevated with the electronically adjustable JCW Sports Seats, Vescin/Cord combination JCW Black upholstery and JCW Dashboard Trim. The JCW Steering Wheel with JCW paddles in aluminum add to the hallmark MINI go-kart feeling. The rear of the vehicle is highly versatile and spacious. The rear row of seats can be adjusted by up to 130 mm. With the rear seat folded down, even bulky items can be easily transported with luggage compartment space increasing from 500 litre to 1,450 litre. The panoramic glass roof adds to the bright and spacious atmosphere.

The 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine produces a peak output of 300 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm, making the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 the most powerful MINI ever launched in India. The car can achieve 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 5.4 seconds, making it the fastest MINI in the country. It has a top speed of 250 km/h. The standard all-wheel drive system distributes its power precisely and reliably, providing the sporty SUV with sufficient grip and traction even in challenging conditions. The 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The car comes with a Boost mode that unleashes its full potential, delivering rapid bursts of speed for overtaking, cornering, or launching from a standstill. It acts as a shortcut to selecting all the most extreme individual settings via the Experience Modes.

A distinctive Toggle Bar Island gives access to the important driving functions including start/stop, gear selector, parking brake, experience modes and volume control. General storage area below the toggle bar provides space for a smartphone to be wirelessly charged. The MINI Interaction Unit, the central, high-resolution OLED display is home to all the other functions. The MINI Operating System 9 is optimized for touchscreen and voice control and provides advanced connectivity for maximum ease of use. The new MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) can be activated by saying "Hey MINI" to control a wide range of functions such as navigation, telephony, entertainment and others. The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus turns the smartphone into a car key via the MINI App and can be transferred to different users, along with their personal vehicle settings. Head-up Display projects all relevant information directly in the driver's line of sight. A Fisheye Camera can capture selfies, fun moments and videos with sound, inside the cabin and is capable of transfers via a QR code. Harman Kardon HiFi Sound System is an aural treat. Other features include Navigation, Remote Services, Remote Software Upgrades, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Teleservices, In-Car Weather and Intelligent Emergency Call.

With the MINI Experience Modes, one can choose from several immersive driving experiences, from the detailed, race-inspired 'Go-Kart Mode' to the energy-saving 'Green Mode' or the lively 'Vivid Mode' and more. MINI Experience Modes extend the indoor experience by tuning the light, sound and graphics settings.

Advanced assistance systems such as Cruise Control and Parking Assistant Plus with 360 degree Camera increase comfort, control and safety and relieve the driver from monotonous and less demanding aspects of driving. With Comfort Access, the car is locked / unlocked automatically as it recognises the key is at a distance of less than 1.5 meters.

The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air ducts and electromechanical power steering. The alloy wheels radiate confidence while reducing carbon footprint thanks to their lightweight design and use of recycled Aluminium.

The standard SAFETY equipment comprises of front passenger airbags and side curtain airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Rear View Camera, and Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator.

The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The 2 years 24x7 Road-Side Assistance on the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 provides complete peace of mind. These benefits are transferrable along with the ownership of the car. Service inclusive plan starts from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms and package extension is available up to 10 yrs / 1,00,000 kms. An option to extend warranty benefits from third year of ownership and extendable up to maximum ten years, is also available.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with MINI Smart Finance. Customers can discover the joy of owning the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 with MINI Smart Finance at a monthly instalment starting at just INR 64,900 per month, wherein additionally, they have complete peace of mind owing to the assured buyback at the end of tenure. Further, the purchase can be enhanced and customized by financing MINI Service Inclusive, MINI Secure and Extended Warranty packages too.

