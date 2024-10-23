The most powerful stories of strength, resilience & impact; showcasing 10 remarkable women achievers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: In a world where innovation meets dedication, a remarkable group of powerful women leaders is reshaping their respective industries. This compilation, curated by Grisu Media Arts and YOUx Talks e-magazine, showcases their inspiring journeys and transformative impact. Achievers like Anupam Bhatia, who pioneers holistic nutrition, and Usha Mani, who champions education and parenting, lead the way. Aparnaa Jadhav empowers through relationship resilience coaching, while Dr. Amaya Sharma enhances mental health accessibility. Neha Kannojiya promotes maritime careers, and Deepa Biswas enriches classical dance education. Prernaa Makhariaa revolutionizes the gems and jewellery industry, Alkaa Bakshi offers guidance through tarot and numerology, Aparna Banerjee promotes contemporary abstract art, and Advika Sharma shines in the entertainment sector. Sunil Sihaag, founder of Grisu Media Arts, says, "Our mission is to highlight the incredible work of these leaders who are not only innovating in their fields but also inspiring change in communities around the world."

1. Anupam Bhatia: Revolutionizing Health with Holistic Nutrition

Anupam Bhatia, founder of AnupamHolistic, is pioneering the natural reversal of chronic diseases through holistic nutrition. As a certified gut and autoimmune therapist, she creates personalized healing programs addressing mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Her online platform reaches over 25 countries, providing tailored health solutions. Bhatia's evidence-based methods ensure measurable progress, empowering clients to achieve long-term wellness. She also promotes self-sufficiency by educating individuals on managing their health independently. Her innovative approach is redefining the global health landscape. She concludes, "True healing begins from within. Nourish your mind, body, and spirit with the power of holistic nutrition to unlock your full potential."

2. Usha Mani: Pioneering Change in Education and Parenting with ParenTeen Bond

Usha Mani, recognized with the Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award at the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford, on Gandhi Jayanti, is a trailblazer in the fields of education and parenting. As the founder of ParenTeen Bond, she has dedicated over 40 years to enhancing communication between teenagers, parents, and teachers, ensuring a supportive environment for holistic youth development. Her impactful workshops and coaching programs empower individuals from various backgrounds. An author of It's Now or Never, Usha provides practical strategies for parents navigating teenage challenges. She emphasizes, "Empowering our youth is the key to shaping a brighter future." With a vision to positively influence 1,000 teenagers in 2024, her efforts embody a commitment to shaping a brighter future. Usha's journey reflects passion, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in the power of education and community, leaving a lasting imprint on all she encounters.

3. Aparnaa Jadhav: Empowering Transformation Through Relationship Resilience Coaching

Aparnaa Jadhav is a dedicated Relationship Resilience Coach and author of Paradise Sucked: Thrive After Divorce, Ladies!. Drawing from her own experiences as a single mother after a seven-year marriage, she understands the emotional toll of divorce. Her coaching, conducted through The Cocoon, provides a safe space for individuals facing personal transitions. Aparnaa specializes in fostering a positive mindset, emotional stability, and practical guidance during separations. With certifications in areas like forgiveness and life coaching, she offers a holistic approach that addresses stress management, self-esteem, and personal growth. Aparnaa believes that empowering individuals leads to flourishing relationships, ensuring her clients receive comprehensive support on their healing journey.

4. Dr. Amaya Sharma: Pioneering Mental Health Accessibility Across Borders

Dr. Amaya Sharma, India's renowned Celebrity Psychologist and founder of Manah, a top virtual therapy platform, is revolutionizing global mental health care. Featured internationally for her innovative, empathetic approach, she makes therapy accessible worldwide. Named Woman Face of the Year by Fox Story India, Dr. Amaya is on a mission to destigmatize mental health care, advocating emotional growth and wellness through her work on social media, podcasts, and therapy sessions. Her dedication continues to empower individuals to prioritize their mental well-being.

5. Neha Kannojiya: Pioneering Maritime Careers from Dehradun

Neha Kannojiya is a distinguished professional who transitioned from aviation and hospitality to the maritime industry, becoming a trailblazer in promoting maritime careers in Uttarakhand. As Senior Vice President at Integrated Maritime Exchange (IME) and Director at the International Business Academy (IMBA) in Dehradun, she leads in various maritime sectors, including manning and education. Recognized for her contributions, Neha actively mentors young individuals, inspiring both girls and boys to explore opportunities in maritime business roles. She emphasizes, "Every journey begins with a single steplet's embark on this adventure together."

6. Prernaa Makhariaa: Revolutionizing the Gems and Jewellery Industry

Prernaa Makhariaa, India's first jewellery influencer, has captivated a global audience of over 252,000 followers with her expertise and insights. With 22 years of industry experience, she has earned recognition as a personal jewellery shopper, offering tailored advice to clients. In addition, she founded Jewellery Networking, a platform connecting professionals in the gems and jewellery sector with service providers across industries. Her deep knowledge and innovative vision make her a leading force in modern jewellery marketing and networking. She says, "Jewellery is more than adornment; it's a story of culture and craftsmanship. My mission is to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation in this timeless industry."

7. Deepa Biswas: Enriching Classical Dance Education

Deepa Biswas is a prominent figure in the field of classical dance, specifically Kathak, with a rich legacy spanning over 40 years. Based in Nagpur, she has dedicated her life to introducing students to the beauty of classical dance, having taught Kathak for the past 37 years. Her students not only engage in offline classes but also benefit from online learning opportunities, allowing them to participate in examinations conducted by esteemed universities like the University of Calcutta. Her daughter, Priyanka Biswas, plays a key role in her journey, providing essential support in establishing Priyanka Kathak Classes. Together, they aim to foster a deep appreciation for Indian classical dance among the younger generation, encouraging students to embrace modern dance forms while remaining rooted in traditional techniques.

8. Alkaa Bakshi: Empowering Lives through Tarot and Numerology

Alkaa Bakshi, known as AlkaaTarotGuru, is a distinguished celebrity tarot card reader, numerologist, life coach, and healer with over twenty years of experience. Guided by Sai Baba's blessings, she has become a trusted advisor to numerous celebrities. Her tarot readings provide holistic guidance, addressing both emotional and material aspects of life. As a skilled numerologist, Alkaa decodes life's mysteries, offering clarity on strengths and challenges. Additionally, her transformative energy healing practices and life coaching empower individuals to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

9. Aparna Banerjee: Champion of Contemporary Abstract Art

Aparna Banerjee is a prominent artist, photographer, and gallerist in Gurgaon, India, and the founder of The Art Lounge. With a focus on contemporary abstract art highlighting themes of women, children, and nature, she has curated and participated in over 70 global exhibitions. Trained in nine traditional Indian art forms, her work has earned recognition from the Bangladesh High Commission and UNESCO. Inspired by her recent expedition to Kenya, she will exhibit at Museo Camera Gallery in Gurgaon during a G-20 event in May 2023. She adds, "As an artist, my aim is to inspire and provoke thought, reflecting the beauty and challenges of our world through my work."

10. Advika Sharma: A Rising Star in the Entertainment Industry

At just 24 years old, Advika Sharma has become a standout talent in the entertainment sector, known for her dynamic performances in films, web series, reality TV, and commercials. Hailing from Jaipur, her acting credits include leading roles in the Haryanvi film Ghunghat, the Hotstar web series Aise Kaise Kar Lete Ho, and significant parts in Jio Cinema's Inspector Avinash and Zee5 films. Advika's versatility extends to modeling, where she has been featured in campaigns for brands like Budleaf Tea and Bru Coffee, and won the reality show Games of Glamour. With five music albums released or in the works, her artistic range is impressive. Fluent in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Rajasthani, Advika is equipped to take on diverse roles in various languages and genres. "I believe in working hard and never giving up on your dreams; every role is an opportunity to grow," she asserts, reflecting her dedication to her craft. As she continues to build her portfolio, Advika is well on her way to becoming a major player in Bollywood and beyond.

In conclusion, the inspiring journeys of Anupam Bhatia, Usha Mani, Aparnaa Jadhav, Dr. Amaya Sharma, Neha Kannojiya, Deepa Biswas, Prernaa Makhariaa, Alkaa Bakshi, Aparna Banerjee, and Advika Sharma exemplify the power of resilience, strength, and grit. Their commitment to personal and community growth underscores a shared vision of a better future, showcasing how impactful leadership can drive meaningful change across the globe. Sunil Sihaag, founder of Grisu Media Arts, highlights that their stories encourage us to embrace our aspirations and push through barriers in our quest for success.

