The most Prestigious Event in Delhi NCR is on the 14th, 15th and 16th of October

Most Prestigious Event in Delhi NCR organized by YOUR WAYS INDIA to honour and appreciate Talent, Artists, Social Activist, Sports, Entertainment in Delhi

October 10: More than 600+ Participants, 50+ media, and 50+ celebrities will be Part of this amazing Event Between the 14th to 16th of October. YOUR WAYS INDIA aims to Appreciate the talent, arts & skills of Society and Help underprivileged children. This event is organized by Sumit Sharma and Prashant Bhardwaj.

Various shows will take place at the event. Fashion show, where they will introduce 300 new Models and 30 Fashion designers will take part in the event. They will be a bridge between models and Big brands. The exhibition, where 100+ brand stalls of Clothes, handicrafts, food and beverages, will take place. Many Sports events are also organized by YOUR WAYS INDIA.

ABCD and Dance+ fame Raghav Juyal will do a dance Performance. Famous contestants of DID, Dance+ and Super Dancers like Esha Mishra and Vatsaal Vithlani will also do their Fabulous Performances at the event.

Youngsters of Delhi are already excited about this event because of the hype of the event, and many Big celebrities of the country from every industry like Music, Film, dance, and sports are the guests of the event. Moreover, Popular Restaurants & Brands will bring the best of culinary delights. The festival will feature high-octane live performances from renowned artists. The whole event is marketed by Peddler Media on a big scale to attract a larger audience.

Your ways India welcomes food and music lovers to have an amazing lifetime experience and enjoyment. Event timing is 1 pm for all days.

On 14th October, various music bands and singers will perform, like RCR RAPSTAR, The Ankit Roy, Supreme Band, F Minors Band, Kashh The Band, Awaan Band & Kalakar gang. Next day on 15th October – DJ RAVATOR, DJ DNA, DJ Khushi, Suryansh Project, Swaarang Band, Himanshu Sharma Band, Talaash the Band & Aqua Beats and on 16th Gurnzanar Chatta, Amritva Band, Delhi Indie Band & Saahel will perform.

The event is organized by YOUR WAYS INDIA, which is a non- non-government organization (NGO). They work for the overall development of underprivileged children. They believe Children are the very essence of the future and Who they are tomorrow is essentially the outcome of how they are raised and nurtured today.

So just Mark the Date and Time in your calendar for the Biggest Event of the Year in Delhi NCR from 14th to 16th October from 1 pm onwards in Delhi.

