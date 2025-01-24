The motorola razr 50 Ultra Is Now Available at Its Lowest Price Ever - Rs 69,999 - at Reliance Digital Retail Stores and Online

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 24: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation, today announced the motorola razr 50 Ultra at its lowest price ever, available at Reliance Digital stores for a flat price of Rs 69,999. An additional discount of INR 2500 is available as bank offers during Reliance Digital India sale till January 26th, 2025. This flagship flip phone now comes with the latest Moto Buds+ included in the box, worth Rs 9,999, offering users an unmatched listening experience with Sound by Bose.

The motorola razr 50 Ultra is packed with industry-leading features, including the largest and most intelligent external display of any flip phone. By collaborating with Google, Motorola brought AI-driven experiences and convenient features to the motorola razr 50 Ultra. It allows users to access Gemini directly from the external display. Google's Gemini app is a personal AI assistant that helps users with step-by-step instructions for a new project, helps with planning trips and activities, or assists with writing thank-you notes or emails. It can even help brainstorm ideas for enhancing daily life and seamlessly access information from Google apps.

This razr device, comes with access to Google Photos, allowing users to view, delete, favorite, or share photos or videos stored locally or in the cloud without opening their phone. The pictures can be edited with the latest AI-powered editing tools in Google Photos including Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more.

The motorola razr 50 Ultra also comes with moto ai features that are designed to elevate every smartphone interaction. Empowers users to effortlessly capture the world around them with intelligent photography, video optimization and tools that enhance how they record, preserve and document their memories with Photo Enhancement Engine & Adaptive Stabilization. Fosters personal expression, allowing users to create custom visuals and creative work with intuitive tools with Magic Canvas and Style Sync. Streamlines daily life by assisting users quickly find the information they need and accomplish more in less time with Catch me up, Remember This & recall, and Pay Attention.

The motorola razr 50 Ultra comes with the largest and most intelligent external display. A massive 4.0" external display which also comes with the fastest refresh rate and the highest resolution in its class. It comes protected with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus, with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Moreover, the external display boasts of a 1272x1080 high-resolution screen which provides clarity and over a billion shades of 10-bit color with a 25% wider color range thanks to HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 support. The smartphone's high brightness mode automatically adjusts the external display outdoors and is capable of reaching maximum brightness levels of 1500 nits. Its HDR peak brightness can reach up to 2400 nits.

When flipped open, the motorola razr 50 Ultra reveals a 6.9" pOLED display which is also the largest and virtually creaseless internal display on a flip phone. Similar to the external screen, users can immerse themselves in infinite contrast of deeper blacks and richer colors and view over a billion shades of 10-bit color. Plus, with HDR10+ certification and 120% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, users can watch shows and movies in true-to-life color meeting the industry's latest standards for accuracy. High Brightness Mode automatically adjusts brightness to 1500 nits, which can also reach up to 3000 nits with HDR. The refresh rate can adjust from 1Hz to 165Hz effectively reducing stutter and ghosting in compatible games.

The razr 50 ultra is equipped with the best razr camera system yet, capturing photos and videos with advanced camera technology powered by moto ai. The AI features included in the camera are, AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilization, Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking, AI Photo Enhancement. The smartphones 50MP high-res camera delivers outstanding low-light performance that can capture with 32x more focusing pixels using Instant All-Pixel PDAF and provide faster, more accurate performance. Its Optical image stabilization automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement, so even when exposure takes longer, clarity and detail shine through. Additionally, the smartphone also features an exceptional 50MP telephoto camera for incredible portraits and with 2x optical and 30X AI Super zoom capability plus machine learning algorithm for high quality photos.

The photo booth feature captures selfies in different poses and pictures with a simple open palm gesture. Color Optimization analyzes a scene to deliver enhanced segmented tuning. It can also record and play videos in 4K resolution that meet strict HDR10+ standards for color accuracy, color range, brightness, and contrast. While Auto Night Vision improves the lighting of nighttime photos automatically. After capturing a 10-bit RAW image, the Image Signal Processor (ISP) converts the file to a JPEG and the result is a low-light photo with reduced noise and increased clarity. Other modes and features include Video Night Vision, Dual Capture, Mirror Mode, Tilt Shift Mode, and Portrait Mode among others.

Additionally, the smartphone boasts of numerous AI features such as Style Sync and Magic Canvas with AI Generative. The motorola razr 50 Ultra's screen and hinge has been put through rigorous stress tests, ensuring they'll withstand use for the life of the phone. The gapless, creaseless design comes with durable Corning ® Gorilla® Glass Victus on external display and IPX8-rated underwater protection. Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus keeps the external display safe from drops and scratches. While IPX8-rated underwater protection means that the smartphone can withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Plus, the display is specially designed to respond to every touch, tap, and swipe even when wet - with smart water touch capability. The phone can be folded into a camcorder to record videos owing to Flex View, enabling users to display their content using tent mode or stand mode on the large external display. The smartphone is available in vegan leather finish in 3 Pantone Curated colors.

The motorola razr 50 Ultra features one of the most powerful processor Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 mobile platform. The supercharged Qualcomm® AI Engine enables on-device AI at swift speeds with support for multi-modal models, including 30+ large language models (LLMs) and large vision models (LVMs). It also features up to 12GB of the latest generation LPDDR5X memory, the fastest available, and the latest 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Along with blazing-fast 5G speeds today, and provisions for Wi-Fi 7 networks of tomorrow.

In terms of the battery performance, the motorola razr 50 Ultra can go a full day and night on a single charge of the 4000mAh battery. Owing to the 45W TurboPower™ Charger consumers can get power for a day in few minutes3. It also comes with the freedom of 15W wireless charging and users can also share power with other devices using reverse charging.

Hello UI features include, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure with Thinkshield, Family Spaces, and Moto Unplugged. Smart Connect seamlessly unites multiple devices, enabling effortless task transitions across phone, tablet and PC's. Within Smart Connect, users get multiple functionalities like Swipe to Share, Cross Device Control, Context Aware Phone, Universal Clipboard, Share Hub, App Stream and much more.

Apart from this, the motorola razr 50 Ultra also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® and 20% louder sound and 25% stronger bass. Dolby Atmos® unlock new levels of emotion in user's favorite songs, drawing them closer to the artists they love. Plus, Dolby Atmos® features Spatial Audio, an enhanced experience where sound can flow around them in a virtual space. The smart power amplifier ensures that even louder audio won't crack, and since the speakers are working together, sound travels from one to the other to match the action on screen. Additionally, the motorola razr 50 Ultra offers 3 OS updates and 4 years of security patches with Moto Elite Care benefits.

Availability & Pricing:

- Locations: Available across Reliance Digital stores nationwide and online at www.reliancedigital.in.

-Sale Period: Ongoing now, valid until 26th January 2025.

-Pricing: Flat offer price of Rs 69,999 (original price Rs 99,999) with additional Rs 2,500 off through bank offers during the Digital India Sale.

- Payment Options: No-cost EMI options available, starting at Rs 5833*/month.

- Link: https://www.reliancedigital.in/motorola-razr-50-ultra-5g-12-gb-ram-512-gb-midnight-blue-mobile-phone-with-moto-buds-earphone/p/494421576 (Midnight Blue)

- https://www.reliancedigital.in/motorola-razr-50-ultra-5g-12-gb-ram-512-gb-peach-fuzz-mobile-phone-with-moto-buds-earphone/p/494421578 (Peach Fuzz)

- https://www.reliancedigital.in/motorola-razr-50-ultra-5g-12-gb-ram-512-gb-spring-green-mobile-phone-with-moto-buds-earphone/p/494421577 (Spring Green)

