The motorola razr 60 with Impressive Features Goes on Sale at Rs.49,999 from Today 12pm Onwards

New Delhi [India], June 4: Motorola, a global leader in mobile phone innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone, recently announced the launch of the all-new motorola razr 60, a striking addition to its premium razr lineup that redefines the flip phone category. The razr 60 features the World's first gesture-based video recording paired with a 100% True Colour Camera validated by Pantone. It is also India's first flip phone to offer luxurious Pearl Marble and Fabric finishes, elevating the design language with premium materials. Built for durability, the device boasts a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for over 500,000 folds, complemented by IP48 dust and water resistance and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus protection. The razr 60 also leads with the segment's largest 3.6" pOLED external display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate and versatile flex modes - from desk and tent to laptop and camcorder. Furthermore, it is the segment's only flip with motoAI and Google Gemini on the outer display. The smartphone will go on sale today at 12pm onwards at an effective price of just Rs. 49,999 for 8GB+256GB. Consumers can also avail No Cost EMI for upto 12 months starting at Rs. 4,167/month.

The motorola razr 60 redefines mobile videography with the world's first Gestures based video recording on a flip phone, combined with a 100% True Colour Camera validated by Pantone™ for incredibly lifelike visuals. With intuitive Air Gesture controls, users can capture content without ever touching the screenraise an open palm to start a countdown, clench a fist to pause, and show a fist to stop recording.

Powered by motoAI, the motorola razr 60 features a pro-grade 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Instant All-Pixel Focus, delivering ultra-sharp, blur-free shots with exceptional low-light clarity. It's paired with a versatile 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens that captures expansive 120° landscapes and intricate close-ups from just 2.5cm away. For selfie enthusiasts, the 32MP autofocus front camera with Quad Pixel technology ensures bright, detailed self-portraitseven in low light conditions.

The motorola razr 60 transforms how users capture content with its innovative Flex View technology, enabling hands-free photography and videography with unmatched ease. Record videos just like a camcorder and enjoy seamless filming in both portrait and landscape modes. With the built-in Photo Booth feature, users can bring the charm of classic photo strips to their fingertipsjust strike four different poses, trigger the shutter with a raised palm, and watch the images come together in a beautifully stitched layout via Google Photos.

Enhanced by motoAI-powered photo and auto video enhancements - including adaptive stabilization, scene-aware color tuning, and Auto Smile Capture, the motorola razr 60 ensures every frame is vibrant, steady, and studio-worthy. Auto Video Enhancement fine-tunes footage in real time by optimizing exposure, color, contrast, and sharpness, Color Optimization adjusts individual elements like sky, skin tones, grass, and clothing for naturally stunning results. Flex View mode adds versatility with hands-free selfies, dynamic angles with gesture-based controls, and Auto Smile Capture. With integrated Google Photos AI Tools, users can effortlessly erase distractions, unblur photos, and reimagine shots using generative AI tools.

The motorola razr 60 is India's 1st flip phone to feature premium Pearl Marble and Fabric finishes. Each colourway is crafted with exquisite attention to detail and brought to life with Pantone™-curated shades. The PANTONE Lightest Sky edition features a luxurious Pearl Marble finish offering a silky-smooth feel with a marble-like shimmer. The PANTONE Gibraltar Sea edition showcases a fabric-inspired texture with a refined interwoven pattern that enhances grip and adds modern sophistication. For those who appreciate timeless elegance, the PANTONE Spring Bud variant brings a vegan leather-inspired grainy texture that combines superior style with a comfortable, secure in-hand feel.

The smartphone features a titanium-reinforced hinge certified by SGS for over 500,000 folds, the innovative floating hinge plate and gapless, creaseless design delivers smoother flips, reduces strain, and offers a flawless visual experience. Its 6.9" LTPO pOLED main display is vibrant and responsive with up to 3000 nits' peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers with Spatial Sound® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ protects the external display against everyday drops and scratches, while an IP48 rating and Smart Water Touch technology offer enhanced dust and water resistance. With integrated dust filters and a seamless, one-handed open design, the razr 60 is a perfect fusion of elegant design and rugged dependabilitycrafted for those who demand both flair and resilience.

The motorola razr 60 is the segment's only flip phone with motoAI and Google Gemini on the external display, redefining what's possible with your phone closed. It features the segment's largest 3.6" pOLED display, protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™, with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, 1700 nits peak brightness, 413 ppi resolution, 10-bit color, and 100% DCI-P3delivering a brilliant and immersive experience even without flipping open the device. With motoAI on the cover screen, users can access powerful tools like Catch Me Up for personalized summaries, Pay Attention for live transcription with speaker identification, and the ability to ask queries directly to MotoAI. Integrated with Google Gemini, users can plan, write, learn, take action across Google apps, and even generate creative contentall from the outer display.

The experience is further elevated with Google Photos integration for gallery access, and Photomoji to turn your images into custom emojis and stickers. Enhanced personalization features include Always-On Display, Sleep Display. Designed for content creators and multitaskers alike, the razr 60 also introduces multiple Flex View modes, including new Camcorder Mode and Desk Mode, alongside Tent, Laptop, Mirror, and Stand modesdelivering unmatched flexibility in how you shoot, work, and express yourself.

Effortlessly intelligent, motoAI 2.0 delivers next-gen AI-powered convenience, redefining how users create, assist, and remember. With the all-new AI Image Studio, imagination comes to lifetransform ideas into visuals with Text to Image, turn rough sketches into digital art, match your phone's wallpaper to your outfit using Style Sync, generate quirky stickers with Text to Sticker, and even create a personalized avatar from your selfie. For audio lovers, AI Playlist Studio crafts the perfect playlist tailored to your mood or momentwhether you're working, chilling, or hosting a party.

On the productivity front, Catch Me Up 2.0 summarizes messages, calls, and highlights across platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, while Pay Attention provides live audio transcriptions with speaker ID for meetings or calls. Get Next Move Suggestions based on what you're doing, or instantly find contacts, chats, and even answers to queries via Global Searchwithout switching screens. With the Remember and Recall features, save anything instantly and retrieve it later with a simple voice prompt. Enhancing performance further, RAM Boost 3.0 offers up to 8GB of additional dynamic RAM, and Battery Optimization learns your usage patterns to extend battery life. With motoAI 2.0, the razr 60 doesn't just keep up with your lifeit stays one step ahead.

The new motorola razr 60 reimagines the flip phone category with cutting-edge innovation, premium craftsmanship, and AI-driven intelligence. It is India's first flip phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset with on-device AI, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for fast and future-ready performance. Users can enjoy all-day power with a 4500mAh battery, 30W TurboPower™ fast charging, and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity is seamless with 16 5G bands, WiFi 7 support, and dual SIM (physical + eSIM) flexibility. The device offers a flagship software experience with Hello UI based on Android™ 15, backed by 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Beyond performance, the razr 60 delivers smart convenience and security with features like Moto Migrate, Smart Connect, Moto Gestures, Moto Unplugged, Family Spaces, and Moto Secure with ThinkShield. It enhances everyday communication with Crystal-Clear Voice Call Modes and elevates sustainability with eco-friendly packaging and climate-conscious colourful phone cases. Adding a sensorial touch, each unit includes a signature Moto Fragrance in the box. Customers also benefit from Moto Elite Careincluding a toll-free support line, Razr Buddy at service centers, priority service lanes, free back cover replacement (within 6 months), pickup/drop service, and 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot assistanceensuring a premium and worry-free ownership journey.

Availability:

The motorola razr 60 will be available in a single storage variant - 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage, in three stunning PantoneTM Curated colour variants, PANTONE Lightest Sky (Pearl Marble Finish), PANTONE Gibraltar Sea (Fabric Finish) and PANTONE Spring Bud (Premium Vegan Leather Finish).

The smartphone goes on sale from 4th June, 12PM on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

Launch Price:

For 8GB+256GB variant

Launch Price: INR 49,999

Operator Offers:

Benefits worth Rs.15,000/- from Jio (Valid on Postpaid Rs.749)

To know more details about the offer:

https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-Razr60-2025/?requestOriginatingfrom=offers

To know more about the product, visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-razr-60-coming-soon-store

Motorola - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-razr-60/p?skuId=531

Disclaimers:

*Price includes all offers. Subject to change at the discretion of the brand

~Basis TechArc 2025 report

