The New Face of Modern Luxury: Architect Kush Bhayani on Innovation, Craft, and Conscious Design

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: Architect Kush Bhayani, Founder of KULx Studio, represents a new wave of Indian designers redefining how technology, craft, and creativity can coexist. His practice seamlessly blends computation, sustainability, and storytelling; crafting spaces that are innovative, intelligent, and deeply human.

At the Realty+ AADF 2025 Awards, KULx Studio earned two of the night's top honours: Emerging Architect of the Year and Emerging Architecture Firm of the Year. The dual wins underline Bhayani's commitment to using technology as a creative collaborator rather than a replacement for human imagination.

"Our goal is to make technology serve creativity; not the other way around," says Bhayani. "We use AI-driven modelling, digital fabrication, and computation to expand design possibilities, but we always ensure that emotion, culture, and identity remain central to every project."

While KULx Studio is known for its forward-thinking digital approach, Bhayani's design ethos equally celebrates craft and sustainability. In a recent collaboration with Shakya Studio in Ahmedabad, the firm is exploring Indie wool - a natural material often discarded for not meeting industrial quality standards.

"What we're doing is upcycling waste Indie wool to create acoustic panels for a theatre room," Bhayani explains. "Instead of using fabric and foam, these panels are handcrafted using tufted wool; each one slightly imperfect, but that's where the beauty lies. It's sustainable, tactile, and deeply human."

This balance between innovation and imperfection also shaped Bhayani's recent talk at Design Mumbai's preview event at Istituto Marangoni, where he joined a panel discussion titled "The Power of Creative Tension: Discovering Distinctive Design Narratives." His perspective highlighted how dialogue, contrast, and experimentation are essential to creating design languages that remain authentic in an increasingly digitized world.

"Creative tension keeps design alive," Bhayani noted during the session. "When innovation challenges tradition and technology dialogues with emotion, that's when architecture finds its true identity."

From AI-led experimentation to upcycled craftsmanship, KULx Studio continues to shape a design philosophy where luxury, sustainability, and technology converge - proving that the future of architecture is not just about how smart a space is, but how deeply it connects with the human experience.

About KULx Studio

Founded by Kush Bhayani, KULx Studio is a Mumbai-based multidisciplinary architecture and design practice known for merging technology, sustainability, and storytelling. The studio's portfolio spans residential, commercial, and institutional projects, each designed with a focus on innovation, context, and emotional depth.

For Media Inquiries:

Dhvani Zatakia, PRwallahs

9920620987 / dzatakia@prwallahs.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor