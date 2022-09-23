The New Face of Online Jewellery – Bulk Buy Whatever You Want, Whenever You Want

September 21: Why bulk buy?

Now, you can bulk buy top-quality gems for your business or private jewellery needs. There are plenty of very good reasons for bulk buying:

Buying online can be truly tricky, even for expert professionals. You can be paying big markups.

You can use up available cash when you don’t have to pay anything like so much for what you want.

You need to be sure you’re buying authentic gems. Then there’s the very basic problem of simply finding exactly what you want. That can take a while, and it might involve buying from multiple suppliers.

Bulk buying ensures that you can match all your gem acquisitions easily. (If you’re bulk buying a multi-colour gem like tourmaline, for example, you’ll need to coordinate your gems with similar gems and ensure your supply of the right gems.)

The critical argument for bulk buying is simple. You need a one-stop, do-everything supplier. The no-fuss single-source approach to buying jewellery is a lot quicker. It’s also a lot cheaper in time and money and far simpler administratively.

For example –

You need a range of core design gemstones for a commercial range. If you’re a private buyer, you need to coordinate gems for designs. You definitely don’t want to spend months finding your jewels just “wherever” and “whenever”. (That is truly expensive.) You need a built-in profit margin to be competitive and manage cash flow. The last thing you need is unpredictable price overheads, particularly for basics. Specialist jewellery suppliers typically aren’t cheap, nor do they necessarily have what you want when you need it.

This is basic, inescapable business logic. Top global jewellers lock in their core jewellery suppliers for those reasons. It’s bottom line-based common sense.

Buyers – Make sure you can get good advice when you need it.

Another issue for business and private buyers is the vast range of information you may need when buying gems. This information may include bread-and-butter help and services for jewellers to complex orders for upscale jewellery. For private buyers, it’s a simple self-protection exercise to ensure you’re getting top-quality authentic gems.

We’re here to help when you need us. If you’re looking for top-quality jewellery, RMC has you covered. We’re one of the world’s top online jewellery sellers. We ship globally, supplying top brands, local jewellers, and public customers. We have absolutely everything for your custom and retail jewellery needs.

Our expert professionals can help you with anything from the absolute basics of ordering to more demanding technical issues.

Now the really good news.

We’re offering bulk buy deals in quality jewellery for private, and business buyers with very high discounts on our vast range of gems backed up by solid warranties and money-back guarantees. Whether you want fabulous sapphires or dazzling tourmaline, rubies, tanzanite and more, including our stunning collections, we’ll have it for you.

Check out our range. Talk to our experts. Ask us for any help you need. We’re just a call or email away whenever you want some professional guidance. We’ll be happy to assist.

RMC Gems is a pioneer in gemstone manufacturing, established in 1991 in Bangkok & Today, RMC is one of the biggest suppliers of precious & semi-precious stones with its sales offices in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo & New York and cutting factories in Thailand and China. RMC is a global leader in supplying semi-precious and precious stones. The complete process of sourcing, manufacturing and marketing is done by the company itself, which helps in providing excellent service and quality to the customers. RMC is capable of supplying stones in all shapes, sizes, and custom and regular cuts in any quantity.

