The New NRI Address: Smaller Cities with Big Luxury Appeal

New Delhi [India], May 30: In a shift driven by both sentiment and strategy, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are increasingly directing their real estate investments towards luxury homes in India's Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This growing trend reflects not only a desire to reconnect with their roots but also a pragmatic approach to wealth creation, quality of life, and legacy planning.

Over the past decade, smaller cities such as Mohali, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Indore have quietly transformed into vibrant economic and lifestyle hubs. Well-connected airports, upgraded social infrastructure, and a rise in cosmopolitan living have made them attractive to the globally mobile Indian diaspora.

"NRIs are no longer restricting their investments to metros," says Umang Jindal, CEO, Homeland Group. "There is a clear demand for larger, better-designed homes in cleaner, better-planned cities that offer a more balanced lifestyle. Many NRIs are emotionally inclined to return or maintain a strong presence in India, but their standards are global. They seek homes that mirror what they're used to abroadnot just in terms of luxury but also privacy, community, and wellness."

While affordability compared to metro cities is still a factor, it is the value proposition and long-term livability that is drawing attention.

"There's a marked shift in how NRIs perceive luxury in India," explains Prateek Mittal, Executive Director, Sushma Group. "They are seeking spaces that align with international sensibilities: open layouts, advanced security, eco-conscious design, access to facilities like Golf Course next to their houses and nature. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are uniquely positioned to offer this, especially as urban stress and congestion in larger cities continue to rise."

Moreover, the pandemic has altered lifestyle priorities worldwide. For NRIs, the value of spacious, health-oriented homes in clean environments has soared. This shift has aligned perfectly with what many smaller Indian cities now offer.

"Luxury today is more than just premium fittingsit's about space, peace, and purpose," notes Piyush Kansal, Executive Director, Royale Estate Group. "Many NRIs are seeing their hometowns in a new light. The blend of emotional belonging and practical advantages is too compelling to ignore. We're witnessing consistent interest from professionals who want a meaningful footprint in India without compromising on lifestyle."

These buyers are not merely investing, they are curating a future. A home in India is increasingly seen as a long-term strategic asset: part retreat, part legacy. Developers are adapting, too, offering seamless digital experiences, flexible payment structures, and post-possession services tailored to the needs of NRI clients.

"The growing NRI interest is pushing the entire real estate sector, residential as well as commercial, to elevate its standards," remarks Adish Oswal, Chairman, Oswal Group. "It's no longer enough to deliver just premium homes or commercial projects; NRIs today seek a comprehensive ecosystem that includes world-class commercial infrastructure, seamless service, and future-ready communities. This trend isn't just a passing phase, it's a strong signal that tier-2 and tier-3 cities are firmly positioning themselves on the global investment map."

As India's growth story expands beyond the metro narrative, it's clear that the luxury housing segment in emerging cities is no longer a niche, it's a natural evolution. For NRIs seeking a return to their roots without compromising their lifestyle, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are the new definition of "coming home in style."

