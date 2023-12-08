Oaplus Series of Designer Lever Handles by Hafele

New Delhi (India), December 8: Every time we enter a new space, it all begins with the door handle. When we take hold of it, new spaces, expanses and whole new worlds open to us, and so, we can say that the door handle acts as a connecting element between people and spaces. The New Oaplus Series of Designer Lever Handles by Hafele derives its name from the Sanskrit word ‘Upal', which means ‘precious stone' and is exquisitely crafted to impeccably embellish your contemporary architectural doors. Made up of high-quality brass, these lever handles are available in anthracite, antique brass matt, nickel matt, black matt and rose gold finishes, offering you maximum flexibility and choice while designing your interior. Further guaranteeing you peace of mind are the 5-year functional warranty and a robust cycle testing of 1,00,000 cycles as per EN 1906 standards, giving you a hassle-free experience.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Häfele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

Hafele India Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Häfele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

