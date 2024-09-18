The Nex Face: Asia's First Modeling Reality TV Series Set to Transform Fashion and Entertainment

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: The Nex Face is poised to revolutionize reality television as Asia's pioneering modeling reality TV series. This groundbreaking show will offer a unique platform for emerging talents from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia. Open to participants aged 13 to 25, *The Nex Face* provides an unparalleled opportunity for young aspirants to showcase their modeling and performance skills on a global stage. The series aims to redefine the modeling industry in Asia by merging entertainment with empowerment.

A Unique Platform for Emerging Talent

The Nex Face is not just another reality show; it is a comprehensive talent showcase designed to connect contestants from both rural and urban areas with global audiences. This Pan-Asian competition allows participants to break into the modeling industry and overcome traditional barriers.

Participants will embark on an inspiring journey through 36 high-energy episodes, featuring intense challenges, behind-the-scenes moments, and career-defining opportunities. From rigorous auditions to expert grooming sessions, contestants will benefit from the mentorship of some of Asia's top models, fashion designers, and industry professionals.

Episode Breakdown and Broadcast Reach

The first 12 episodes of The Nex Face will stream exclusively on the Nex Play OTT platform. The remaining episodes will be available on India's leading OTT platforms. Additionally, a special feature episode will air on a major Indian TV channel, further enhancing visibility for both participants and sponsors.

With an anticipated reach of 750 million viewers and a target of 15 billion cumulative views across digital, social, and traditional media, The Nex Face is set to set a new standard in viewer engagement.

Comprehensive Promotional Strategy

The show's promotional strategy includes:

- Dynamic Digital and Social Media Campaigns: Featuring exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and contestant updates.

- Influencer Collaborations: Partnering with top fashion and entertainment figures to boost visibility.

- Traditional TV Broadcasts: Reaching millions of homes across Asia.

- On-Ground Promotional Events: Generating buzz in major cities.

This multi-faceted approach ensures extensive exposure for brands, participants, and the show itself, creating a significant impact across Asia.

A Transformative Experience for Contestants

The Nex Face offers contestants more than just a competition; it provides a life-changing experience. After an online registration process, participants will engage in grooming sessions and social cause tasks, leading to mega auditions in Mumbai. They will compete in various challenges designed to test their skills in the modeling industry.

Under the guidance of top models, influencers, and industry experts, contestants will receive exceptional mentorship. At the end of the six-month journey, six winnersthree from each age groupwill gain recognition and opportunities to work with leading fashion houses and entertainment companies, setting the stage for successful careers.

Expert Leadership and High-Quality Production

Led by Aakash Jugraj, a visionary in the media and entertainment industry, The Nex Face is produced by Shivaksh Media Group in collaboration with ENTARA Group. The show benefits from their extensive experience in delivering high-quality productions and innovative approaches to media intelligence and audience engagement.

Exclusive Media Coverage

The Nex Face will receive exclusive coverage from Nex News Network, providing updates, behind-the-scenes access, and contestant profiles to millions of viewers across Asia. News Today Press and The Broadcast Media will offer extensive updates and features, targeting 300 crore views over six months. Entrepreneur News will cover contestant success stories, industry insights, and expert commentary through video and written content.

Innovative Technology and a Revolutionary Experience

The Nex Face is set to redefine reality TV with cutting-edge innovations like Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. This forward-thinking approach will deliver an immersive experience, allowing contestants and viewers to engage in ways never before seen in reality television.

