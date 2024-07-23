The Nutritional Wellness and Longevity Summit organized by Meyer Vitabiotics at Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: The Nutritional Wellness and Longevity Summit held on 19th July 2024 at ITC Grand Parel Mumbai, brought together leading doctors, nutritionists, dieticians and celebrities from Mumbai to explore advancements in promoting health through nutrition and extending human longevity.

Organized by Meyer Vitabiotics, the summit featured a diverse array of keynote speakers and panel discussions focused on the latest research findings, innovative strategies, and initiatives aimed at enhancing nutritional wellness and longevity.

Rohit Shelatkar (Director, Vitabiotics), Rajesh Tawade (Director, Meyer Organics) and Uma Kalekar (Director, Meyer Organics) graced this event with their presence.

Some of the key speakers of the event were Zamurrud Patel (Convenor IDA Mumbai Chapter), Dr Nitin Patankar (Esteemed Cardiometabolic Physician), Dr Nandita Palshetkar (Esteemed Gynaecologist) and Rohit Shelatkar (Director at Vitabiotics & Nutrition Expert).

Distinguished guests from the Bollywood fraternity namely Sunita Gowariker (Film Producer) and Konark Gowariker (Film Maker) were present at this event along with a special guest Gopikrishnan Kesavan, a Guinness World Record holder. The summit also saw the participation of social media influencers like Isha Chawlaa and Yukti Bhatia.

This summit aimed at pioneering transformation in health and wellness through the integration of nutraceutical science, fostering collaboration among experts to enhance public health and promote sustainable well-being.

The key themes explored during the summit included Integrative approaches to nutrition and wellness across the lifespan, Nutraceuticals for reproductive health of women, Nutraceuticals for skin, hair and nails, Oncology and Nutrition and Impact of nutraceuticals on Obesity management.

Dr Kartar Lalvani, Founder and Chairman of Vitabiotics, extended his heartfelt wishes for good health, nutrition, and wellness to every Indian.

Rohit Shelatkar, Director at Vitabiotics, expressed confidence that combining proper nutrition, rest, exercise, and leveraging products such as Wellman, Wellwoman, Perfectil, and Reshape, will effectively achieve the mission of promoting wellness and longevity over the long term.

Rajesh Tawade, Director at Meyer Organics, remarked, "The shared insights and collaborations formed here will undoubtedly drive innovative solutions toward enhancing nutritional wellness and longevity."

