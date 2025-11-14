The Organic World wins the responsible Retail award at the India Food Forum 2025

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14: The Organic World (TOW), one of India's largest retailer for worry-free groceries and the country's leading Responsible Retailer, has been awarded the 'Excellence Award for Responsible Retail: Outstanding Sustainable Practices' at the prestigious Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards 2025, held as part of the India Food Forum, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

This award - one of the top three honours of the evening - places The Organic World, part of the Bengaluru-based Nimida Group, alongside some of India's biggest names in retail, underscoring its leadership in driving responsible retail practices.

The Golden Spoon Awards celebrate innovation and excellence across India's food and grocery ecosystem, recognising brands that redefine consumer experience through innovation, integrity, and impact.

Commenting on the win, Gaurav Manchanda, Founder and Director - The Organic World, said: "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition. The Excellence Award for Responsible Retail validates our mission of making worry-free living authentic, accessible and affordable for every household. At The Organic World, we believe that conscious choices should be easy choices and this award is a reflection of our team's passion and our customers' trust in that vision."

The Organic World's recognition comes as a testament to its unwavering commitment to building a more responsible retail ecosystem: from stringent product curation standards that exceed established industry norms and responsible sourcing to local partnerships and consumer education around mindful consumption.

Through initiatives such as its Worry-Free product promise and Organic & Affordable campaign, The Organic World has consistently championed change within the Indian retail landscape, encouraging consumers to make better choices for their health and the planet.

This accolade reinforces The Organic World's role as a pioneer in responsible retail, setting new benchmarks for how modern retail can balance growth with purpose, and profit with sustainability.

About The Organic World

The Organic World (TOW), a part of the Bengaluru-based business conglomerate, Nimida Group, was launched in 2017 with a mission to create a positive and progressive impact on the world. The brand is dedicated to providing better choices for everyoneconsumers, communities, farmers, responsible brands, and the planet. TOW empowers individuals to embrace a healthier and safer lifestyle with its worry-free, wholesome, curated groceries. With over 3000 organic and natural products available under one roof, TOW offers a diverse selection that includes organic-certified, pesticide-free fruits and vegetables, wholesome chemical-free staples, and homecare products free from toxins. Customers can also find a wide range of safe personal care items free of parabens and sulfates, health and wellness products, lovingly curated childcare items, and nutritious snack alternatives. Since the launch of its pilot store in JP Nagar, TOW has been at the forefront of raising awareness about the compromises associated with conventional lifestyle choices. The brand has redefined industry benchmarks for authenticity, accessibility, and affordability, making it easier for consumers to make informed, health-conscious decisions

