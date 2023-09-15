The company has been offering PAN-India relocation services since 1984

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 15: When the demand for relocation services is high, it is common for customers to fall prey to inauthentic service providers. Over time, the Indian relocation industry has significantly expanded with multiple players getting on the bandwagon. Especially with companies having similar names, customers often get confused while choosing trusted service providers leading the industry for several years.

To prevent customers from getting duped and compromising the services they receive, the original Agarwal Packers and Movers warns the public against being quick and impulsive while choosing relocation services.

The relocation company aims to prevent Indians from having a tough navigating in an industry that is massive and dynamic. Being a developing country, India is always on the move. First-time buyers are purchasing new houses, people are shifting from one home to another, and young entrepreneurs are setting up new startups across the country. Moreover, there is a steady rise in the number of employees moving from tier 2 and 3 cities to tier 1 cities in search of jobs. This further increases the need to relocate effectively. Indians are too attached to their belongings and wish to take everything with them as they move. This makes it important for them to look for reputed packers and movers.

Established in 1984, Agarwal Packers and Movers has taken first-hand experience into consideration while informing the public about the existence of inauthentic players in the market. “Agarwal” is a common name in India and a number of different players have entered the market since the company’s inception. This has led to a number of imposters riding the wave of its popularity and banking on its legacy. This is common for several market leaders whose names can be used to give the public a false sense of trust and security.

While it is impossible to eliminate all imposters from the market at once, the original Agarwal Packers and Movers believes that the only way to tackle inauthentic competitors is to focus on one’s USPs and make the public aware of the same. For example, the original Agarwal Packers and Movers in Hyderabad has launched the #BadeBhaiyaMatlab campaign to encourage customers to ensure that they are dealing with authentic service providers. From checking the NSE Emerge listing (DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd) and checking out the APM logo with “Bade Bhaiya” (the company’s originalfounder) to verifying the company’s official website, it encourages its customers to be double-sure before seeking any relocation services.

Mr. Dayanand Agarwal, the founder of the original Agarwal Packers and Movers (commonly known as “Bade Bhaiya”), believes adhering to the latest technologies to be another important way for customers to gauge the authenticity of a relocation service provider. He says, “We live in the digital age and should make the most of modern technologies. Relocation is a service that demands high security and precision. Does the company you choose use GPS trackers fitted in lockable trucks? Does it let you track the delivery of your valuables until they reach their destination? Does it offer instant resolution to your problems? Ask these questions to differential imposters from genuine relocation service providers.”

To learn more about the original Agarwal Packers and Movers brand and its relocation services, visit its official website here: https://www.agarwalpackers.in/

