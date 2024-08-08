The Pallikoodam: Revolutionizing Performing Arts Education Online

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8: The Pallikoodam, an innovative online platform dedicated to transforming the way we learn performing arts, is making waves in the EdTech and Art communities.

Founded by Kiran Sampath, Nara Visva, and Ranjith Govind, The Pallikoodam brings high-quality art education to learners around the globe, combining the rich traditions of Indian performing arts with cutting-edge technology. The Pallikoodam was born from its founders' shared vision and passion for the arts and their belief in its power to transform lives.

Kiran Sampath, with extensive experience in learning and development, recognized the importance of E-learning, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nara Visva, a research graduate from UCL, London, an artist and health expert, brings a rich background in product development with international brands. His detail-oriented approach and belief that art, like any skill, can be learned through the right process greatly influence the platform's offerings.

Ranjith Govind, a celebrated playback singer, indie artist and performer, brings his lifelong dedication to music, leading the vocal training course, PaatuClass.

Unique Selling Proposition (USP) - The Pallikoodam sets itself apart with its unique approach to online performing arts education. All courses are taught by renowned artists who are strongly established in their respective industries, providing learners with the opportunity to learn from the best. The platform is 100% online, allowing learners from around the world to access top-tier performing arts education. Designed for modern, fast-paced lifestyles, The Pallikoodam offers a blend of live classes and video-based learning to optimize the learning process.

The courses on the platform cater to learners of all levels, from absolute beginners to advanced virtuosos. Each course is centered around the core principles of the art form, making them applicable to artists across all genres.

The Pallikoodam offers a variety of courses led by esteemed instructors.

PaatuClass Levels 1 and 2: Vocal training courses taught by Ranjith Govind, the voice behind some of the biggest hit songs in the Indian film industry.

ActingClass Levels 1 and 2: Taught by National Award-winning actor Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, known for her pivotal roles in South Indian cinema across the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film Industries.

NatyaClass Levels 1 and 2 (coming soon): Dance and movement fundamentals led by Vithya Arasu, one of the few artists in her industry to have graced Hollywood's silver screens through her performance in the critically acclaimed film "Life of Pi".

The platform hosts 8-week instructor-led courses with lessons, daily practices, assignments, live classes, and personalized feedback from the instructor. All this is facilitated through their cutting-edge Learning Management System and their upcoming mobile app.

ArtVizha: The Performance Space - Beyond education, The Pallikoodam's performance vertical, ArtVizha, offers learners opportunities to showcase their skills and collaborate with others, fostering a vibrant art community.

About collaboration: we've collaborated with Canadian, Spanish, Nigerian, Srilankan and Malaysian artists to create independent music.

Future Vision

In the next 5-10 years, The Pallikoodam envisions empowering a new generation of artists to discover their unique style and create a global community of learners and creators. The platform's dedication to modernizing traditional texts like the Natya Shastra, combined with its emphasis on AI-based learning, feedback, and assessments, ensures it remains at the forefront of EdTech and performing arts education.

As The Pallikoodam continues to grow and expand its offerings, it invites learners, educators, and art enthusiasts to join this revolutionary EdTech platform in performing arts. For more information, visit thepallikoodam.com and follow their journey on social media @thepallikoodam

Kiran Sampath brings a wealth of experience in learning and development across various industries and regions globally. Recognizing the potential of E-learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, she envisioned The Pallikoodam as a means to make art accessible and impactful in people's lives, especially in promoting mental well-being.

Nara Visva, a research graduate from UCL, London, is known for his meticulous approach to product development. He believes that becoming an artist is a matter of developing a consistent process that addresses clearly defined goals in a way that is fun and meaningful.

Ranjith Govind, a lifelong musician and celebrated playback singer, has always believed that anyone can learn the arts. With the right guidance, he asserts, people can deeply enjoy an immersive art experience. Ranjith shares his extensive knowledge and experience through the vocal training course, PaatuClass, drawing from his rich background and training with some of the finest teachers.

For more information about the founders, visit:

Kiran Sampath - LinkedIn

Ranjith Govind - Wikipedia.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor