The Path of Freedom and Unity: Remembering Dr. K.B. Hedgewar

Is it conceivable that the slavery hurts, could impress so sharply on an eight-year-old child, that the boy would make a vow to give his very life- that India would breathe air of freedom? It was a simple vow that Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar made when he was a boy, whose fire, discipline, hard work, and excitement would lead millions of Indians along their route to independence. On the path he laid down, countless people contributed to liberating India without caring for their own lives.

On the 79th Independence Day of India, the great patriot Dr. Hedgewar must be remembered, who, under the incalculable social influence brought him to establish the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in order to wake the spirit of organization and nationalism in the country, because, although the British rule has been over, there has been no reduction in the importance of his work in making India robust in strength since the inside.

India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on August 15 2025. The history of the freedom struggle had numerous organizations and personalities playing an important role.

From 1901 to 1942, the role of the RSS remained connected to the freedom struggle both directly and indirectly. Dr. Hedgewar believed that along with political independence, cultural and social unity were equally essential. This period proves that the freedom movement was not merely a story of political fronts but also a continuous journey of thought, organization, and discipline. Particularly under Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's leadership, 13 major episodes between 1901 and 1942 take center stage in this discussion. These episodes not only depict the diverse circumstances of the freedom struggle but also clarify the nature of the RSS and the political-social environment of that time.

Early Struggle (1901)

Dr. Hedgewar's first encounter with the spirit of freedom came in 1901. At the age of eight, he publicly spoke out against the British. Earlier, in 1897, the arrest of Bal Gangadhar Tilak during the plague epidemic had already ignited in him the spark of Swaraj.

Public Awakening and Journalism (1907–1908)

In 1907, through journals such as Rashtrasevak, he began writing against social and political injustices. His first work was to criticize the oppressive orders of this foreign rule, promote Satyagraha and campaigns to make people aware of the situation.

Proposal for Complete Independence (1920)

The full independence was suggested first by Dr. Hedgewar in 1920 during the session of the Congress but it was not implemented then. However, this notion helped in determining the future course of the movement in future years.

Participation in the Non-Cooperation Movement (1921)

Dr. Hedgewar was imprisoned in 1921 as a result of his active involvement in the Non-Cooperation Movement. In order to be free, he thought that besides movements, a disciplined organization was necessary as well.

Founding of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (1925)

Dr. Hedgewar was the founder of the non-violent RSS in Nagpur in 1925. His objective was to build up an outfit which could take part in the freedom movement as a patriotic, disciplined, and self-discipled organization.

Social Awakening and Organizational Expansion (1925–1930)

In the process of distance with the direct political movements, the Sangh during this time was concerned with awakening the moral and cultural consciousness in the society. These years saw volunteer training and an increase in the number of shakhas (branches) of the organization.

The Civil Disobedience Movement of 1930

The RSS did not directly contribute to this movement, but a large number of volunteers joined in groups. Dr. Hedgewar asked them to do work of national interest.

Imprisonment in 1931

Once more in 1931 Dr. Hedgewar was sent to a jail. Even at that point, he maintained communications with the volunteers and also labored towards the growth of institutions.

Activities Before the Quit India Movement (1935–1940)

These were the years when the RSS concentrated on training camps, education and discipline. By the 1940s, the organisation had been founded in different provinces of the nation.

Support for Individual Satyagraha (1940)

In August 1940, Dr. Hedgewar gave volunteers the freedom to participate in Individual Satyagraha so that they could remain connected to the different forms of the freedom struggle.

Health and the Final Years (1940–1942)

After 1940, his health restricted his activities, although prior to his death in 1942, he explicitly laid down the future of leadership and of the Sangh. In the Quit India Movement, the organization was not formally involved, but a great number of the volunteers were taken into custody individually.

The Quit India Movement of 1942

The RSS did not participate directly as an organization, but many volunteers joined individually and were arrested.

The author, Dr. Rachna Gupta, is a senior journalist, author, and former member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)

