The Pink Journey releases list of Top 10 Mompreneurs on International Women’s Day 2023

New Delhi (India), March 13: Mompreneurs are women who have decided to start their own businesses while also juggling the responsibilities of motherhood. They are often driven by the desire for flexibility in their work schedule so they can spend more time with their families. Many mompreneurs start their businesses from home, allowing them to balance their work and family responsibilities in a more manageable way.

Despite the challenges of starting and running a business empire while raising children, mompreneurs are proving to be resilient and determined groups. They bring a unique set of skills to their businesses, including multitasking, problem-solving, and creativity. Many mompreneurs have also found that motherhood has helped them to develop important leadership skills, such as patience, empathy, and the ability to delegate.

In addition to the personal benefits of being a mompreneur, these women are also contributing to the economy by starting and growing their businesses. They are creating jobs, bringing innovative products and services to the market, and driving economic growth.

As more women embrace the role of a mompreneur, it is important to recognize and support their efforts. By doing so, we can create a more inclusive and diverse entrepreneurial community that celebrates the unique contributions of all its members.

The list of Top 10 Mompreneurs in India is as follows:

Dr Madhuri Bhatt Founder of Soham Homoeopathic Clinic and Healing. Practising homoeopath for the last 15 years at Ahmedabad. Her motto is to cure her patients of their physical, emotional and financial complaints. She practices many healing modalities like Pranic Healing, Sound Healing, Crystal healing, Clinical Hypnotherapy, Access bar, and many more. She integrates Homoeopathy with healing for treating her patients. Neha is the founder of Momly, a platform for connecting new moms and moms-to-be with other women and industry experts to support them through this most transformative phase. Born out of her own personal experience when Neha moved from the US to Lucknow, this platform has connected 2500+ women over the past year in different cities. Neha is a product professional with experience in B2B in US and Europe. Being a mom of two Priyanka Jain always desired comfortable & stylish clothing for her children & herself! That was the birth of her third child her brand -PHOOLBOOTI They as manufacturers of printed cotton textiles with the help & support of her husband she started this brand and they aim to deliver comfortable yet super chic clothing for all age groups from children to elderly females. Their USP is quality & the prints which are unique when combined with their designs – it’s a beautiful garment which is hard to resist buying. Moushumi Pal is a brand strategist & Founder of Woodpecker Media. Moushumi has worked with numerous Multinational Companies in the past 15 years with hands-on experience in marketing strategy, public relations and curating experiential events. She is also a certified life coach and a mentor and coach to many small businesses. She has been an integral part of the journey of many eminent personalities in their success as her fortray lies in personality PR. Zahra Jani’s “Being Mom And Beyond” page is the ultimate source of inspiration for women everywhere. With 60K followers, Jani covers everything from parenting and fitness to self-care, beauty, and fashion, empowering mothers beyond motherhood. Recently crowned “Women Influencer Of The Year,” Jani’s journey is a reminder that we can achieve incredible feats and rise above societal expectations. Richa is an Assistant Professor turned Mom – Artist who is on a mission to spread happiness with her Art business called Dreamy Arts By Richa. She conducts offline Art Classes for kids as well as sell customized handmade Wooden and Resin based product perfect for Gifting or Home Decor. Being an Artist is one of the toughest businesses in India, still, for her passion, she has maintained a perfect balance between being a mother and Artist together. Iti Rawat is a Social entrepreneur, E-Learning evangelist, and motivational speaker. She runs successfully two organizations parallelly, Thinkhall Academy a training company, and WEFT Foundation a women entrepreneurs support group. She helped many startups by building their content strategy and training content. Aarti Notiyal is the founder of Bubble Communication and a serial entrepreneur for 10 years. She has worked with Corporates and MNCs, NGO’s to support them for their Marketing and Branding needs. Bubble communication provide 360 media solutions. Rachna Chaudhary is the founder Director for MEDIA value works and co Partner in Business Development Centre with MSME Business Forum India. She is a well-known entrepreneur in the Ecosystem and received many awards Saakshi Choithani: Saakshi is successful Business Coach and Founder of Mindynamics. She helps solopreneur and business owners in formulating their business strategies.

