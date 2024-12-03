The Postcard Hotel Celebrates Global Success at the World Travel Awards 2024 in Madeira Bringing India Prestigious Honours

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India]/Madeira [Portugal], December 3: The Postcard Hotel proudly secured the title of 'World's Leading Emerging Boutique Hotel Brand 2024' at the prestigious World Travel Awards held in Madeira, Portugal. The brand was also awarded 'World's Leading Boutique Beach Hotel 2024' for its oceanfront property, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea, Karnataka.

World Travel Awards is the most prestigious and sought after award programme in the global travel industry. To be voted a World Travel Award winner is an accolade which many strive for. The glittering event saw a confluence of influential figures and top-tier brands from the global travel and tourism industry. The success of a new Indian luxury hotel brand at the World Travel Awards underscores India's reputation for hospitality excellence and highlights India's growing influence in the global hospitality scene. The Postcard Hotel's triumph at the World Travel Awards signifies the country's ability to not only preserve its cultural essence but also offer world-class services that cater to the discerning needs of modern travellers.

"We are humbled at the honour of having the brand and one of our hotel's recognised on a global, coveted stage yet again, celebrating the finest in the industry. To feature amongst other iconic, industry defining, hotel brands is a privilege and the recognition confirms we are on the right path of building something truly spectacular", shares Kapil Chopra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Postcard Hotel. Celebrating the wins and thanking World Travel Awards, Kapil adds, "This prestigious recognition is a testament to our teams passion, dedication and heartfelt efforts to deliver extraordinary experiences for all our guests."

The sentiments expressed by Kapil, encapsulate The Postcard Hotel's unwavering dedication to excellence and their commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences across their expanding portfolio. The recognition of 'World's Leading Emerging Boutique Hotel Brand 2024' underscores The Postcard Hotel's emergence as a trailblazer in the boutique hotel landscape.

Being awarded 'World's Leading Boutique Beach Hotel 2024' highlights the captivating charm of The Postcard on the Arabian Sea. Located on the picturesque Maravanthe Beach, a couple of hours away from the city of Mangalore, the hotel epitomises the brand's philosophy of providing guests with unforgettable, tailor made experiences, coupled with unrivalled hospitality and attention to detail. The oceanfront sanctuary eases guest into relaxed indulgence along a stretch of sand, and pristine waters, where guests can immerse themselves in tranquillity and luxury, embraced by the serenity of the Arabian Sea's shoreline.

The brand continues to redefine the South Asian hospitality landscape and has just opened North East India's only luxury hotel, The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate, spread across 1440 acres of tea gardens close to Tezpur, Assam; aiming to invite discerning guests to experience the finest tea hotel in India and explore Assam's cultural and culinary diversity.

Kapil Chopra, together with a team of seasoned luxury hoteliers including Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal, and Raman Bansal, embarked on a visionary journey to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. In December 2018, they unveiled The Postcard Hotel, a brand driven by boldness and ambition, committed to redefining the rules and elevating the standards of experiential luxury.

The Postcard Hotel has four operational hotels in Goa- The Postcard Saligao in North Goa, The Postcard Velha in the old Portuguese capital of Old Goa, The Postcard Cuelim in South Goa, and The Postcard Hideaway in the forests of Netravali. Perfectly positioned just off the scenic Maravanthe coast, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea is just mere steps away from the sea, with each room boasting uninterrupted views of the turquoise ocean. In Gujarat, The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary- offers the experience of witnessing the majestic Asiatic Lion and indulging in the riches of culture and cuisine of Saurashtra. The Postcard Mandalay Hall, the first Postcard 'art' hotel is set in the historic neighbourhood of Mattancherry in Kochi, a truly unique hotel with rooms as art galleries- each personally curated by a renowned artist. Internationally, The Postcard Hotel is present in the Kingdom of Bhutan and Sri Lanka- The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu and The Postcard Galle, respectively.

The luxury brand unveiled its newest destination in November 2024 - The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate in Assam, promising a treasure trove of uncharted adventures from sprawling tea plantations to marshy wetlands and expansive savannahs of the Kaziranga National Park.

