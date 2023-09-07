The Postcard Hotel Wins Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand yet Again Along with other Accolades at World Travel Awards 2023

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 7: Amidst the dazzling ambiance of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, The Postcard Hotel stood as a beacon of excellence in the realm of experiential luxury during a grand ceremony attended by leading representatives from the top hospitality and travel brands across the Asia Pacific region. The prestigious World Travel Awards 2023 witnessed The Postcard Hotel once more solidifying its supremacy, claiming numerous accolades that reaffirmed its status as an unrivaled leader in the industry. The Postcard Hotel has been voted yet again as ‘Asia’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand’. The Postcard on the Arabian Sea, the brand’s ocean front hotel has been awarded ‘Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel’ and The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat has been voted as ‘Asia’s Leading Wildlife Resort’. Other notable recognitions include The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali, South Goa as ‘India’s Leading Boutique Hotel’, The Postcard Mandalay Hall, Kochi as ‘India’s Leading Design Hotel’, and The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu, Bhutan as ‘Bhutan’s Leading Boutique Hotel’.

“In less than five years since the brand’s inception, to have so many of our hotels ranked among the very best is testament to the hard work and unwavering commitment to excellence of our extraordinary people. We are grateful to our loyal guests and humbled by the multiple recognitions received at this year’s World Travel Awards. It is with immense pride that we celebrate the accomplishment of our teams and their enduring dedication to creating memories for our guests with personalised care and service excellence,” says Kapil Chopra, Founder and Chief Executive Oﬃcer, The Postcard Hotel. “As we expand our footprint in India and globally, we continue to take a distinctive approach across our intimate hotel offerings, right from the design and architecture, to cuisine and service philosophies- focusing on quality while carefully selecting holiday destinations to share with our guests,” adds Chopra.

With a continued commitment to setting unparalleled benchmarks in boutique luxury and always striving for excellence, The Postcard Hotel meticulously selects their destinations to unveil distinctive and genuine experiences for their guests. The Postcard on the Arabian Sea nestled along the serene coastline of Maravanthe Beach, is a true retreat of indulgence. This beachfront resort presents a collection of ten luxurious rooms, each thoughtfully positioned mere steps away from the gentle lapping of waves, crafting a sanctuary that harmonises uninterrupted panoramic views in utmost privacy.

The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat, is situated in the land of the Asiatic lion, amidst 16 acres of mango orchards. This wildlife resort offers the exclusive experience of being secluded in the wild accompanied by the soft chirping of the migrating birds and occasional roar of the majestic lions. The hotel is an inlet into the inspiring and unexplored region of Saurashtra and pays homage to the richness of nature.

The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali, Goa, is set in a hidden corner of South Goa and spread across 20 acres of lush greenery with 20 discreet, ultra-modern rooms. The resort offers solitude and relaxation in the purest sense of the word, with unending views of the hills and surrounding Western Ghats.

The Postcard Mandalay Hall, Kochi, is an exquisite art hotel nestled in the cobbled by-lanes of Mattancherry, in a 200-year-old landmark building that was once a residential Jewish quarter. The resort has been crafted to offer an unforgettable experience that bridges Kochi’s past and present. All five luxury rooms are immersive living galleries, exhibiting artworks and installations by renowned artists.

The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu, Bhutan, is located on the outskirts of Bhutan’s capital city. Nestled in a forest and set against the stunning backdrop of dramatic mountain vistas, it consists of 15 luxurious rooms. The hotel is the perfect place to wind down in the lap of nature and enjoy pristine views of the valley and river.

Kapil Chopra, together with a team of seasoned luxury hoteliers including Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal, and Raman Bansal, embarked on a visionary journey to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. In December 2018, they unveiled The Postcard Hotel, a brand driven by boldness and ambition, committed to redefining the rules and elevating the standards of experiential luxury. The Postcard Hotel has four operational hotels in Goa– The Postcard Saligao in North Goa, The Postcard Velha in the old Portuguese capital of Old Goa, The Postcard Cuelim in South Goa, and The Postcard Hideaway in the forests of Netravali. Perfectly positioned just off the scenic Maravanthe coast, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea is just mere steps away from the sea, with each room boasting uninterrupted views of the turquoise ocean. In Gujarat, The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary - offers the experience of witnessing the majestic Asiatic Lion and indulging in the riches of culture and cuisine of Saurashtra. The Postcard Mandalay Hall, the first Postcard ‘art’ hotel is set in the historic neighbourhood of Mattancherry in Kochi, a truly unique hotel with rooms as art galleries- each personally curated by a renowned artist. Internationally, The Postcard Hotel is present in the Kingdom of Bhutan and Sri Lanka - The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu and The Postcard Galle, respectively. The luxury brand is currently developing 20 hotels from the ground up which are at different stages of construction, with a commitment to unveiling a fresh Postcard Hotel every quarter.

