The Power of Silence: Discovering the Magic of Soundproofing by Netrack

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 18: With the exponential growth of data centers and the increasing demand for efficient server operations, managing noise levels has become a crucial concern for businesses worldwide. Excessive noise impacts the comfort of employees working in server racks and can affect productivity and focus. Netrack, a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions for data centers and server rack optimization, understands the need to reduce server racks' noise to minimize potential health hazards due to consistent and loud noise exposure.

Need for noise control

IT racks typically house multiple servers and other networking equipment that generate significant noise due to cooling fans, hard drive activity, and other operational processes. Any equipment or hardware related to networking emits too much noise. So, when an employee sits beside the server cabinet in an office, the noise can impact performance and productivity by almost 40%.

Exposure to excessive noise in server rooms can pose various health hazards to individuals. Noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) is a common consequence of prolonged exposure to loud noise. Continuous exposure to these high noise levels without proper protection can permanently damage hearing. It can disrupt sleep patterns and cause psychological and physiological stress. Nonstop exposure to unwanted sounds daily can trigger various mental health problems. Since the human brain always tries to monitor and analyze sounds, frequent exposure to loud noise servers will increase an individual's anxiety or stress level leading to irritation, mood swings, and even depression.

What concerns Netrack the most is that noise-induced hearing impairments are becoming very common as the world is getting digitized. Employees exposed to server rack noise suffer from tinnitus, which causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears, disrupting normal hearing or activity. Paracusis is also a hearing disorder that is recently increasing. Hence, Netrack believes implementing noise control measures in server rooms to mitigate these health hazards is crucial.

As research suggests, even short-term exposure to noise pollution can raise blood pressure and increase blood viscosity; long-term exposure can result in cardiovascular disease.

Overcome the noise with soundproofing measures

Noise can be reduced effectively by implementing soundproofing measures. Depending upon the requirement, appropriate solutions can create a quieter and more conducive working environment. The entire server room can be made soundproof by improving the walls, doors, and ceiling. Also, the fans installed for airflow should be kept clean and debris-free to reduce noise. Upgrading the ventilation system can significantly reduce noise levels.

Soundproof racks: Alternate noise reduction solution

Netrack ensured businesses could achieve optimal noise levels in their server rack environments, enhancing employee comfort, productivity, and overall operational efficiency. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, Netrack continues to develop solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern server rack environments.

Passive soundproof racks are designed to reduce noise through sound-absorbing materials and insulation which curb the high frequency noise. These racks are typically constructed with specialized panels or layers capable of absorbing and dampening sound waves. This solution is cost-efficient, easy to install, and reduces server room noise.

Active soundproof racks further incorporate active noise cancellation technology to reduce noise levels. These racks use a specialised PCB with Microphone and Speaker assembly which detects the low frequency noise and produce counter noise along with curbing the high frequency noise through passive foaming. It is a comprehensive noise reduction solution with additional features.

Netrack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd. is a market leader in innovative solutions, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Netrack delivers industry-leading products and services to businesses worldwide. The mission is to empower organizations with efficient and sustainable solutions that drive their success in the digital age.

For more information, please visit www.netrackindia.com.

