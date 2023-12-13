The Prestigious Iconic Gold Awards 2024 to Illuminate Mumbai on February 1st

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: The glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry will converge at the 5th edition of the Iconic Gold Awards, set to take place on February 1st, 2024, in Mumbai. The much-anticipated gala event promises to be an unforgettable night where the most iconic personalities from Bollywood, OTT web series, and television will gather to celebrate excellence in the entertainment realm.

Founder Priya P Jaiswal officially announced the 5th edition of the Iconic Gold Awards, marking the occasion with a stellar lineup of past awardees that includes luminaries such as Anupam Kher, Udit Narayan, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, and many more. This prestigious recognition has become synonymous with applauding exceptional talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Iconic Gold Awards 2024 aims to recognize and honour the outstanding work of individuals in Bollywood, web series in OTT platforms, and the television industry. The red carpet will witness the presence of some of the most celebrated and iconic figures, making the event a true spectacle.

The list of past awardees boasts a constellation of stars from various fields, including actors Anupam Kher, Kriti Sanon, and Kartik Aaryan, director Anees Bazmee, and fashion icon Manish Malhotra, among others.

Founder Priya P Jaiswal expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “The Iconic Gold Awards are not just a celebration; they are a recognition of brilliance in the entertainment industry. We aim to acknowledge and honor the individuals whose work has left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.”

The 5th edition of the Iconic Gold Awards is poised to be a night of glitz, glamour, and celebration of talent. Save the date – February 1st, 2024 – as Mumbai gears up to host the most awaited gala event in the entertainment calendar.

About Iconic Gold Awards:

The Iconic Gold Awards, founded by Priya P Jaiswal, is an esteemed platform that recognizes and honors exemplary contributions in the entertainment industry. The awards celebrate the achievements of individuals who have made an indelible mark in Bollywood, web series in OTT, and television. The event is a testament to the commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of entertainment.

