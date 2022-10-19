The Quintessential Indian Man: Festive Grooming Essentials for Men, With Denver
October 19: Spearheading into shattering gender norms and stereotypes, a revolution is unfolding in the men’s grooming industry in India – making room for a slew of brands making products exclusively for men. In actuality, the rising impact of social media and a rise in the amount of extra expenditure available to the working classes across the country have both contributed to the transformation of this sector of the economy.
As a result of the industry’s dramatic transformation at the hands of digital media and an increase in disposable income among urban working men, Denver, the creator of India’s most saleable fragrance brand, recognized the opportunity to launch India’s first experiential brand catering specifically to male consumers. With the festive season at our doorstep, men looking dapper the Denver way has triggered a fashion tsunami that has become hard to resist.
From deodorants and perfumes to personal care, Denver has an array of exclusive products to captivate the festive mood for the quintessential Indian men:
- Deep Cleanse Face Wash
- Natural Beard Oil Smooth
- Body Wash Detox
- Hamilton Deodorant
- Autograph Perfume Regal Musk
DENVER DEEP CLEANSE: THE MASCULINE APPEAL
Denver Face Wash Deep Cleanse is loaded with Activated Charcoal and Mint which act as a magnet for pollutants, dirt and dark spots. It leaves your skin cleansed, breathable, refreshed and soft while restoring skin’s moisture and glow.
Key Ingredients: Activated Charcoal, Vitamin C mili capsules, Aloe vera extract, lemon and Orange extract
Key Features: Oil-free, Removes dead skin cells
DENVER NATURAL BEARD OIL SMOOTH: BE BEARDIFUL
Known to perfectly condition the facial hair and diligently saturate the hydrated skin beneath, the ideal mix of Jojoba, olives, avocado and tea tree of Natural Beard Oil invigorates the whiskers and skin. Ensuring the ideal nourishment and a well-conditioned moisturization of the skin, the oil is a potent concoction of 100% natural oils and vitamins that possesses antibacterial properties.
Key Ingredients: Jojoba, almonds, olives, wheat germ, avocado, tea tree and geranium.
Key Features:
- The concoction of essential oils and vitamins
- 100% Natural Product
- Lightweight and Non-Greasy Application
- Comes with a Stylish Wooden Beard Comb
- Antibacterial Properties.
DENVER BODY WASH – DETOX: THE BODY IS A WONDERLAND
Infusing an overall masculine long-lasting vibrant fragrance & appeal loaded with activated charcoal, the Denver Body Wash- Detox deep cleanses pores and works like a magnet by absorbing pollutants that aren’t skin-friendly in nature.
Key Ingredients: Activated charcoal
Key Features:
- Plant Derived Cleansers
- Soap Free Formula
- PH balanced
- No TCC and Triclosan
- Strong, Energizing and lasting fragrance
DENVER HAMILTON DEODORANT: A FRAGRANT WARM-UP
Enveloping a captivating enigmatic aroma, Denver Hamilton Deo empowers the next-gen men to unleash their sense of style. Blended with spicy floral with a balsamic woody twist, the paraben-free deo is transformed to a higher level of sophistication, keeping the fragrance flamboyant 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Key Ingredients: Aromatic fresh green notes, spicy floral and balsamic woody
Key Features:
- Long-lasting
- Safe on skin
- Perfect for daily use Non irritating formula
- Paraben free
AUTOGRAPH PERFUME REGAL MUSK: THE PERFECT FINISH LOOK
Given the fresh Fougere fragrance of Denver Autograph Perfume Regal Musk, the zesty mandarin sprinkled with pink pepper establishes a contagious fragrant aura that overflows the room with the perfect blend of woody musk, bringing an ambience of an unmatched majestic royalty. The rich laddish fragrance appeals to a deeper earthy awakening, reminiscing of one’s prowess at the state-of-the-art perfumery to achieve a premium scented experience.
Key Ingredients: Aromatic woody, pink pepper, mandarin, warm musk, juniper berry.
Key Features:
- Non-Irritating Formula
- Long-lasting and premium fragrance
- Safe on skin
- Refreshing touch
Denver is making sure that all of the Indian males have the ability to improve their appearance just in time for the onset of the festive season. There is never a time when you won’t have the chance to leave your mark. The celebrations, in particular, are the one event where it is imperative to present one’s best appearance.
This brand is giving the men an opportunity to develop looks that are uniquely theirs with their powerful new launches in the city. These products have been thoughtfully crafted to provide men an aura of glamour appropriate for whatever event they may attend. Denver, has you covered in every aspect of personal grooming, from skincare to the sort of fragrance you want to be remembered by.
