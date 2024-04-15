The Quirky Charm of 'The Defective Detectives' Wins Over Audiences Everywhere!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 15: One cannot see, one cannot hear, and one cannot speak, but laughter is guaranteed. Since its release on April 5th, The Defective Detectives has garnered praise for its captivating storyline and endearing characters, earning applause from audiences everywhere.

An internationally acclaimed film is originally adapted from the play 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil, and Speak No Evil,' written and directed by Paritosh Painter. The film promises to evoke hearty laughter, securing a special place in the hearts of audiences.

The film revolves around three lead specially abled characters namely Shree, Aditya and Manav whose world changes upside down when they target to overcome all obstacles in spite of their physical shortcomings and aim for bigger things in life.

The movie has been penned and directed by Paritosh Painter & produced by Rajeev Kuumar Saha under Saha & Sons Studies and Ideas the Entertainment Co presentation is currently running in theaters near you.

