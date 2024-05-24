The Ranjha:" Muqabala" Street Cypher to Record Label Deal

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: This year marks a monumental moment in the journey of The Ranjha as he unveils the official version of his viral freestyle, 'Muqabala', through the esteemed platform of Mass Appeal. With this release, The Ranjha catapults his already soaring success to new heights, captivating an even larger audience with his electrifying verses.

Since its initial upload in late January, 'Muqabala' has become an indomitable force on the internet landscape. The video, showcasing The Ranjha's mesmerizing bars as part of The Lehar Movement cypher in Chandigarh, has garnered over 30 million views across various social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter. Its infectious appeal has spurred a global phenomenon, with fans worldwide crafting their own renditions of the freestyle and sharing them across their social media platforms. Notable personalities and renowned accounts such as Lil Duval, Ebro Darden, Punjabi Hiphop, GRM Daily, and RapTV have all contributed to the virality of 'Muqabala', sparking discussions and garnering praise from the diverse corners of the hip hop community.

Now, The Ranjha has also unveiled the official audio of 'Muqabala', produced by the acclaimed beatsmith, The Kidd, renowned for his collaborations with Sidhu Moose Wala. Retaining the raw essence of the original freestyle while infusing it with The Kidd's signature production, 'Muqabala' emerges as an undeniable anthem, destined to carve its place in playlists and radio rotations worldwide.

Speaking on the release, The Ranjha expresses his excitement, stating, "'Muqabala' has been a journey unlike any other. The overwhelming response from fans across the globe has been humbling, and I am thrilled to present the official version of the track in collaboration with Mass Appeal. This marks a significant milestone in my career, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my art with a wider audience."

Mass Appeal, known for its commitment to promoting emerging talent, is equally enthusiastic about the release. "We are honored to partner with The Ranjha in unveiling the official version of 'Muqabala'," says a representative from Mass Appeal. "His undeniable talent and the infectious energy of the track perfectly embody the spirit of Mass Appeal, and we are excited to bring this electrifying piece to fans and new listeners alike."

With the official release of 'Muqabala', The Ranjha not only solidifies his position as a rising star in the hip hop scene but also underscores Mass Appeal's role in championing up-and-coming talent. As the world tunes in to witness this groundbreaking release, The Ranjha invites fans to join him on this exhilarating journey.

Enjoy the song here: https://open.spotify.com/track/10LE4vS4t6omJmadQQeqOg?si=303e9bbc1985406f

