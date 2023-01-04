The Ray of Hope for the Divyangs of India – Dr. Yogesh Dube

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 04: Dr Yogesh Dube is the Chairman of Bhartiya Vikas Sansthan®, a pioneer organization working for the social, economic and cultural welfare of society. His vision and mission of life are to see the PwDs get their rights. He is an established and acknowledged national personality dedicated to protecting and promoting child rights and the rights of the PwDs (Persons with Disabilities / Divyangs) in the country. He strongly believes that anyone who suffers from any form of disability is especially able and should be given special attention to ensure their all-around development and protection.

It has been well established that children suffering from different kinds of disabilities are often overlooked for their needs and concerns; Dr Yogesh Dube has frequently advocated with State Authorities for children with disabilities, including rehabilitative measures being taken, the barrier-free environment created at various levels, integration of these PwD children into the mainstream, provision of aids and appliances, provisions of vocational training, awareness being generated on child rights in the disability sector, statewide surveys of the disabled children to set up new institutions and to develop education rehabilitation for them, various services for autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and multiple disabilities, provisions of home-based education, and to a large extent the provisions of the special educator in schools. He has been instrumental in policy formulation for the uplift of the PwDs, protecting children and other important subjects.

In his capacity as the Chief Patron of the Divyang Wheelchair Cricket Association, Dr. Yogesh Dube has assisted in organizing cricket tournaments for Persons with Disabilities in which a large number of them participated. In collaboration with the Ministry, he has organized many camps and helped many PwDs and Senior Citizens obtain aids and appliances. He has taken up the cause for divyang-friendly infrastructure in public utility buildings in Mumbai & other cities of Maharashtra. Dr. Yogesh Dube has also organized numerous campaigns for the welfare and health of the disabled and has brought the focus of the central and state governments on them so that their needs are catered to since the PwDs are an important part of the country and opportunities for gainful employment and decent living should be made available to them. During his meetings with state and/or district authorities, spot recommendations were issued to all the concerned departments to comply with the needs and rights of disabled children. He has also stressed on effective implementation of provisions under RTE, Act for children with special needs. Dr. Yogesh Dube is committed to working for the welfare of the PwDs and has focused on their skill development to ensure employment to make them Atmanirbhar.

