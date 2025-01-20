The Real 5G King: TECNO SPARK 30C 8GB Variant Launched

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 20: TECNO, staying true to its motto of empowering Indian users with innovative technology made accessible, has launched the 8GB variant of SPARK 30C 5G, offering new option and larger memory for consumers to choose from. Priced at INR 12,999, this powerhouse device is designed to be the '5G King,' delivering unmatched performance designed for those who hustle - studying, driving, or on the factory floor. TECNO SPARK 30C 8GB variant is available across retail stores and Flipkart from 21st January.

Powered by the elite D6300 5G processor and a massive 16GB* RAM (8GB + 8GB extended), it assures smooth, lag-free performance for everyday needs - from navigating ride-hailing apps to enjoying an immersive gaming experience.

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said, "TECNO remains committed to bringing powerful innovation to every corner of India. With the new 8GB variant of the SPARK 30C 5G, we're elevating performance to the next level. Designed to meet the needs of Indian users, which rely on robust connectivity and quality, we've enhanced the SPARK 30C 5G with more power and memory to ensure zero compromise. This '5G King' represents our vision of making advanced technology accessible to everyone, empowering modern users with a seamless and reliable experience."

Key Features that Make it the '5G King':

Connectivity Without Compromise

Experience the power of unstoppable 5G performance with the SPARK 30C 5G. Packed with 10 5G bands and advanced NRCA technology, it ensures blazing-fast and uninterrupted connectivity. Stay ahead, stay connected!

Unmatched Power, Seamless Performance

The SPARK 30C 5G boasts a mighty 16GB RAM* (8GB + 8GB Extended), a cutting-edge D6300 processor, and a massive 128GB of storage. Whether it's intense multitasking, gaming marathons, or managing daily grind, this powerhouse is built to keep pace with the dynamic lifestyle.

Photography Excellence

Photography enthusiasts are in for a treat with the SPARK 30C's 48MP Sony IMX582 camera, ideal for capturing every moment in stunning detail. It's the perfect time to shine, and the SPARK 30C 5G is the tool that makes it all possible!

Enhanced Display

With a 120Hz refresh rate, the SPARK 30C 5G ensures smooth scrolling and fluid gameplayperfect for those who live life in the fast lane. Whether scrolling through memes, watching favourite shows, or battling it out in mobile games, the experience remains seamless.

Price and Availability

The TECNO SPARK 30C 8GB variant is available from 21st January at an attractive price of Rs. 12,999 across retail stores and Flipkart, offered in three stunning colors: Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud. With advanced features like 5G connectivity, an elite D6300 processor, and powerful multitasking capabilities, the SPARK 30C 5G redefines performance and accessibility.

Own it for just Rs. 44 a day with the ease of 10-month EMI plan - making it the perfect choice for those seeking premium performance on a budget.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor