The Republic of Tunisia – The Intrepid Traveler’s new choice shows statistics

New Delhi (India), December 30: The Republic of Tunisia witnessed three million tourists from the beginning of the year to the end of July, with almost seven million staying overnight. Experts suggest that the numbers will inevitably boom in the ‘Holiday Season, which is from Christmas to New Year. The reason is that it is said to be a compelling location unlike any other. One that will leave you feeling surprised and happy in so many special ways. And with a range of accommodations, including luxury and boutique hotels as well as all-inclusive resorts, it’s also one of the most affordable Mediterranean destinations with something for everyone.

Taking the intrinsic features into consideration, the mild climate and some of the nicest beaches in the Mediterranean appeal to sun worshippers. Along the 800 miles of coastline, adventure-seekers can partake in every imaginable watersport or stay inland and enjoy desert thrills like quad biking and sand boarding. And for those interested in history, Tunisia is home to eight UNESCO Globe Heritage Sites and some of the best Roman remains in the world. One may find distinctive, handcrafted items in the bustling souks and medinas, and they will never be far from a cafe or restaurant serving up a delectable fare, chilled wine, and cooling local lemonade.

Talking about the same, recently appointed Honorary Consul of India Mrs. Shabeena Sultana, stated, “ Tunisia has a vast supply of natural, industrial, and human resources and is a strategically placed nation. Tunisia, which provides a business-friendly climate, is located at the geographic intersection of Europe, the GCC, and the rest of Africa. We look forward to advancing bilateral commerce and cooperation through constructive engagement, and we pledge to offer unwavering assistance to anyone wishing to enter Tunisia.”

Investment opportunities have been established by promising industries like agribusiness, mechanical, electrical and electronic, aerospace industry, plastics, textile & apparel, and leather & footwear. It works well for small businesses as well. However, female business owners and new ventures in various sectors and industries, including biotechnology, information technology, and higher education, can be advantageous to both parties. Not only has Tunisia become a popular destination for tourists looking to experience local culture, but it has also gained favour as a place to invest.

