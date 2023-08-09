The Resort Mumbai: The Exclusive Powered By Sponsor for OMG Face of The Year Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: The Resort Mumbai, nestled along the sun-kissed shores of the Arabian Sea, has associated with the much-awaited second season of OMG Face of The Year, the talent hunt event that has taken the glamour industry by storm.

Being Powered By Sponsor, The Resort will provide the participants, judges and guests with an unforgettable experience and redefine their perception of luxury.

The Resort offers a serene haven where opulent luxury seamlessly intertwines with soothing comfort. Its exquisitely appointed rooms, suites, and villas provide a haven of respite. The direct access to an outdoor jacuzzi in villa offers the perfect retreat to unwind and indulge. The expansive spaces, spanning over 19,000 square feet, set against the backdrop of the ocean, and adorned with lush lawns, provide an exquisite canvas for events such as OMG Face of The Year Season 2.

Commenting on the partnership, Parimal Mehta, Founder of BlancKanvas, the agency behind OMG Face of The Year, said, “We are thrilled with this collaboration and are excited to welcome The Resort, Mumbai as the Powered By Sponsor for OMG Face of The Year Season 2. The Resort’s excellent ambience and top-notch facilities will add grandeur and sophistication to the competition and provide participants with unforgettable experiences throughout their journey.”

Abhijeet Adurkar, Hotel Manager of The Resort, said, “In just a year, OMG Face of The Year has become a prominent talent hunt event. Our collaboration with the show’s second season reflects our commitment to supporting and nurturing young talent in the glamour industry. We are thrilled to be the ‘Powered By Sponsor’ for this prestigious event, and look forward to ensuring a truly luxurious and memorable experience for everyone.”

OMG Face of The Year captivated the audiences with its first season, receiving over 3 lakh applications, and emerging as a platform of choice for aspiring talent in the industry. Building on the success of the first season, the second season promises to take the competition to a whole new level of excitement and stardom. The competition will be telecast on the popular TV channel Atrangii and streamed on the Atrangii App, providing participants with a great opportunity to showcase their skills and gain exposure.

OMG Face of The Year Season 2 is also privileged to have an esteemed jury panel of industry leaders who will guide and mentor the participants. The jury comprises celebrity fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani, talented actress Arti Singh, renowned choreographer Suresh Mukund, and casting director Vicky Sidana.

Megha Agarwal, Director of Atrangii TV & App; Abhijeet Adurkar from The Resort, Mumbai; Aditya Desi Raju from SynbioPro Nutra; actor Mir Sarwar, Amit Tyagi from Aaj Tak; Bhoomi from Josh; Rajendra Jain from Svar Group; Mausam Desai, Director of Schmitten; Arsh Mehta from Cancro; and Pankaj Kharbanda, Vice President of RUBARU Mr India, are the other jury members.

OMG Face of The Year Season 2 promises to be a captivating spectacle that will leave audiences mesmerized. As the competition unfolds, India’s brightest talents will showcase their skills, chase their dreams, and strive to become the next big name in the glamour industry.

