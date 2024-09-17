The Revolutionary AI Health Monitoring Tool Every Indian Should Know About

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 17: In a significant leap forward for healthcare technology, a groundbreaking development in healthcare has emerged from India. Quick Vitals, an AI-powered health monitoring app, is set to revolutionize how Indians track and manage their health, offering a range of vital checks. Developed by Hyderabad-based Bisam Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, this groundbreaking application offers users the convenience of tracking vital health metrics from the comfort of their homes, utilizing their smartphones or tablets.

The Power of AI in Your Pocket

Quick Vitals harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning to provide users with a comprehensive health monitoring solution. The app, available on both iOS and Android platforms, utilises advanced Photoplethysmography (PPG) technology to analyse light absorption changes due to blood volume variations, enabling accurate assessment of vital health indicators in mere seconds.

What sets Quick Vitals apart is its ability to transform ordinary smartphones into personal health monitoring devices. Through sophisticated AI algorithms, the app provides precise readings for vital health indicators such as heart rate, blood pressure, and more, rivalling the accuracy of dedicated medical devices.

Harish Bisam, Founder & Managing Director, explains the motivation behind Quick Vitals. "In India, where access to regular health check-ups can be challenging for many, we saw an opportunity to leverage technology to bridge this gap. Quick Vitals brings professional-grade health monitoring to every smartphone user, empowering individuals to take control of their health proactively," says Bisam, who was also part of many trade delegations from Australia to India, including government and private organizations.

Comprehensive Health Monitoring at Your Fingertips

Quick Vitals offers an impressive array of health checks, including:

Haemoglobin check at home

Blood sugar test

HbA1c test

Breathing rate monitoring

Pulse rate checking

Blood pressure monitoring

Heart rate variability (HRV) tracking

The app provides two modes of assessment: Contactless spot checks using the device's camera and continuous monitoring with PPG sensors. This versatility ensures that users can perform quick health checks on-the-go or opt for more detailed, ongoing monitoring.

Seamless Integration with Healthcare Providers

One of Quick Vitals' most innovative features is its seamless integration with Doctors Plus, a platform connecting patients with healthcare providers. This integration enhances the patient's healthcare journey by providing easy access to essential health data. Doctors can now review a patient's vital signs and health trends over time, leading to more informed diagnoses and personalized treatment plans.

"By bridging the gap between personal health monitoring and professional medical care, Quick Vitals is not just an app - it's a comprehensive healthcare solution," Bisam adds.

The Growing Importance of Mobile Health Monitoring

The launch of Quick Vitals comes at a crucial time. The global digital health monitoring devices market is expected to reach $946 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by increasing smartphone penetration and a rising awareness of preventive healthcare.

In India, where smartphone users are projected to reach 1 billion by 2026, apps like Quick Vitals have the potential to significantly impact public health. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reports that 1 in 4 Indians is at risk of dying from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) before the age of 70. Regular monitoring of vital signs, as facilitated by Quick Vitals, can play a crucial role in early detection and management of these conditions. Additionally, remote health monitoring can reduce the burden on healthcare systems, especially in areas with limited access to medical facilities.

Quick Vitals stands out not only for its innovative approach but also for its commitment to accuracy and user privacy. The app is ISO-certified and approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's national regulatory body for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

"We understand the critical nature of health data," Bisam states. "That's why we've implemented robust cloud registration and adhere to strict Indian data protection standards."

Empowering Patients and Transforming Healthcare

Quick Vitals represent a significant step towards patient empowerment. By making health monitoring accessible and convenient, the app encourages users to take an active role in managing their health. This shift towards proactive health management has the potential to reduce the burden on healthcare systems and improve overall public health outcomes. Quick Vitals represents a convergence of cutting-edge technology and essential healthcare needs. For a country as vast and diverse as India, with its unique healthcare challenges, Quick Vitals offers a glimpse into a future where every citizen has the tools to monitor and manage their health effectively.

For an affordable price of under Rs 100 per month, you can scan and access the app 24/7, 365 days a year. To download the app, visit here - https://www.quickvitals.ai/aboutqv.php

