The Rise of Deepak Tiwari: A Casting Director’s Journey to Success

New Delhi [India], May 7: Deepak Tiwari, a name that has been making waves in the film industry with his exceptional casting skills, has had a journey worth telling. From humble beginnings to working with some of the biggest names in the industry, Tiwari’s story is one of passion, perseverance, and dedication.

The Early Days

Deepak Tiwari entered the film industry in 2018 with big dreams and a determination to succeed. He started his career in casting, facing stiff competition and numerous challenges along the way. Despite the odds, he persisted, working on ad castings and eventually landing his first opportunity as a casting director for the South movie “90 ML.”

A Special Acknowledgement

Deepak would like to extend his heartfelt gratitude to a special person who played a major role in shaping his life. “He believes that having the right person can change anything.I will never be able to repay the debt of gratitude I owe you. He also expresses his deep devotion to Lord Hanuman, who guides him through difficult times, and his parents, who have always supported him.

Overcoming Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic presented another hurdle, but Tiwari didn’t let it deter him. He continued to work on projects, including Punjabi music videos and films with renowned director Pankaj Batra and actor Gippy Grewal.

The Turning Point: “Hi Nanna”

Year 2023, he got his big break with the Telugu movie “Hi Nanna,” starring South superstar Nani, which was Directed by Shouryuv and it was a massive hit across India. “Hi Nanna,” a massive hit that catapulted Tiwari into the spotlight and marked a turning point in his life.

The Magic of “Hi Nanna”

Working on “Hi Nanna” with Nani was a dream come true for Tiwari. The film’s massive success was a game-changer, opening doors to new opportunities and recognition. “Hi Nanna” was more than just a film; it was a testament to Tiwari’s talent and dedication.

The Success of “Hit 3”

Tiwari’s collaboration with Nani didn’t stop there. He went on to work on another project, “Hit 3,” also starring Nani, which has been generating significant buzz. As the casting director for this film, Tiwari played a pivotal role in bringing the story to life. Working with visionary director Sailesh Kolanu, Tiwari’s experience on “Hit 3” has been nothing short of incredible.

A Celebration of Teamwork

With “Hit 3,” Tiwari’s talent and dedication shine brighter than ever. As the casting director, he brought the story to life with his keen eye for talent and his passion for storytelling. “I’m humbled to have played a pivotal role in bringing this story to life,” Tiwari says. The release of “Hit 3” has been resonating with audiences across India, and Tiwari is thrilled to see the impact of the film.

Inspirational Words from Deepak Tiwari

– “Passion is the fuel that drives us to achieve greatness.”

– “Believe in yourself, and your dreams will become a reality.”

– “Hard work and determination are the keys to unlocking your true potential.”

– “The journey to success is not a solo one. Surround yourself with talented individuals who share your passion and vision.”

A Bright Future Ahead

Deepak Tiwari’s story is a reminder that success is within reach with dedication and perseverance. “Hi Nanna” was the turning point in his life, and now, “Hit 3” is poised to take him to new heights. With talented individuals like Deepak Tiwari on board, the film promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences.

