The Rolling Plate to mark four successful years under the leadership of Jahaan Khurana with self-defence training initiative for 400 girls in Delhi

New Delhi (India), June 3: The Rolling Plate, a leading cloud kitchen franchise operating under the FOCO (Franchise Owned Company Operated) model, will celebrate the completion of four years with a special initiative to provide self-defence training to 400 girls in the national capital. The initiative is aimed at addressing the rising concerns of the safety and security of women and empowering them with the skills to protect themselves.

The Rolling Plate has been working to revolutionise the food industry by offering convenient and efficient online food delivery services through its cloud kitchens. For the uninitiated, a cloud kitchen is a type of food service establishment that operates without a traditional physical restaurant space. Cloud kitchens offer advantages such as cost efficiency, higher reach, scalability, lower overhead costs, and lower entry barriers, and have gained popularity in recent years due to the rise of online food delivery platforms.

The Rolling Plate’s FOCO model has been a key driver of its success. It allows individuals to invest in cloud kitchens while leaving the management of spaces, kitchen equipment, and employees to the company. The unique approach has made The Rolling Plate the best small business, a trusted franchise provider for aspiring entrepreneurs, and a great source of employment.

“We are a responsible company committed to giving back to society in every way possible. We support several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at the betterment of beneficiaries and creating employment opportunities. We are alarmed by the increase in violence against girls and women, which is why we have decided to provide self-defence training to 400 girls in New Delhi. The programme will not only equip them with self-defence techniques and contribute to a safer environment for everyone but also build their self-confidence, which will hold them in good stead in the future,” said Jahaan Khurana, the Founder of The Rolling Plate and several other companies.

In addition to The Rolling Plate, Jahaan Khurana, who hails from Delhi, has demonstrated his entrepreneurial skills by building successful companies like Online Bauji and Six Pack Momos, among others. These companies have more than 500 partners and over 130 employees.

“I had humble beginnings, and stepping into the world of entrepreneurship was not easy. However, I have succeeded in creating thriving businesses. I have always been a strong proponent of giving back and making a difference in others’ lives. Our initiatives are planned with the aim of uplifting others and helping them succeed,” Jahaan Khurana said.

As India’s number one cloud kitchen franchise, The Rolling Plate has achieved remarkable success and continues to set new benchmarks in the industry. The company is committed to promoting initiatives that contribute to the betterment of the environment and sustainability and supporting more CSR projects. It aims to positively impact society and contribute to the nation’s growth by generating more employment opportunities.

