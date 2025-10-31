The Royal Soiree - A Celebration of Modern Luxury and Heritage

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Robb Report India, the definitive voice of luxury, inaugurated its first-ever #RRExperience with The Royal Soiree, hosted in partnership with The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The event was supported by an exclusive line-up of luxury partners, with BMW India serving as the Luxury Mobility Partner. Vedica Himalayan Spring Water joined as the Hydration Partner, bringing its signature touch of natural purity to the experience. The exquisite dinner was curated by Matsya, the Dinner Experience Curator, showcasing refined culinary artistry, while Saudi Tourism Authority participated as the Luxury Destination Partner, adding a global dimension to the celebration of elegance and sophistication.

The exclusive gathering brought together an elite mix of visionaries, entrepreneurs, royalties, and tastemakers from across art, design, fashion, and hospitality. Distinguished guests included HH Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Maharani Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanya and Varun Jain, along with Robb Report Circle Members such as Akanksha and Tarang Arora of Amrapali, Sangita Sinh Kathiwada, Raghavendra Rathore, and Yeshwant Holkar, among others.

For its debut experience, Robb Report India curated a 12-hour immersive journey that epitomized refined living. Guests enjoyed personalized service, a private candlelight concert by maestros Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and a conversation on Women and Entrepreneurship between Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The evening culminated in a Royal Soiree Gala Dinnera gastronomic celebration of Indian flavours thoughtfully crafted by The Leela Palace Udaipur against the enchanting backdrop of Lake Pichola.

As part of the RR Experience, attendees also indulged in The Leela's signature hospitality through curated moments including a Pan-Asian lunch at The Library Bar, an Oud zone, a Pichwai crafts corner, and live performances by local artistsreflecting Robb Report India's commitment to experiential storytelling.

Reflecting on the event, Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, said, "Luxury isn't about excess all the time. It lies in the little detailing, creating moments and experiences that live with you forever. We wanted to curate just that. With The Royal Soiree, Robb Report India's first #RRExperience, it was our endeavour to share a slice of experiential storytelling among guests who are also our readers and understand the DNA of Robb Report. I'm proud to see this community come together people who value craftsmanship, culture, and conversation in equal measure. Robb Report India is not just about luxury; it's about a way of life thoughtful, inspired, and beautifully lived. Here's to new journeys, shared passions, and the simple pleasure of excellence."

Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, added, "Luxury today is about crafting stories that linger, where every touchpoint evokes a sense of belonging and wonder. The Royal Soiree embodied this philosophy beautifully. Together with Robb Report India, we curated an experience that celebrated not just the grandeur of The Leela, but also the essence of India's evolving luxury narrative that is rooted in culture, expressed through artistry, and delivered with warmth."

Robb Report India, a part of RPSG Lifestyle Media, is the definitive guide to the finest experiences, products, and services, offering readers a curated selection of craftsmanship, quality, and exclusivity across print, digital and offline.

Robb Report India Email: robbreportindia@rpsg.in

Website: www.robbreportindia.com

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's only institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality company. The Leela owns, operates, manages and develops luxury hotels and resorts under, "The Leela" brand which was ranked as #1 among the world's best hospitality brands in 2020 and 2021, and among the world's top three hospitality brands in 2023 and 2024, by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards Surveys. The company operates thirteen properties across key Indian business and leisure destinations, celebrating each hotel through its location, art, culture, and cuisine with bespoke services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. Promoted by private equity funds managed and/or advised by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., The Leela is committed to providing guests luxury experiences with premier accommodation, exclusivity and personalized service, inspired by the ethos of Indian hospitality.

For more information, please visit www.theleela.com.

