The Science, The Swing, and The Surprise: Inside the mind of fantasy sports fanatics

By Puneet Dua, Ceo And Co-Founder-Sportsbaazi

New Delhi [India], June 21 For the casual fan, fantasy sports is a playground. A few taps, a favourite batter, a hunch about the pitch, and a prayer to the cricket gods. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. Either way, the stakes are low, and the satisfaction is instant.

But step inside the world of serious fantasy sports fanatics, and you'll realise it's not a playground. It's a battlefield. And what's at stake isn't money or points. It's pride. Process. The pursuit of clarity in a game built on glorious uncertainty.

For this tribe of deeply invested thinkers, fantasy sports is not logic. Not guesswork, but a grind. And to play it well, consistently, meaningfully, you need to out-think not just the game, but every other player who thinks they've cracked it.

The Work Starts Before the Match Ever Does

The sharpest users start prepping long before the toss. They're not just looking at who's hot and who's not; they're dissecting conditions like weather-beaten curators. What's the average score on this pitch in day games vs night games? How do chasing teams perform when there's dew in the second innings? Is this a red soil track or black? Spinners early, or pace through the middle?

They track team announcements like markets track interest rates. A last-minute change in the playing XI can flip an entire contest. They look for fringe players promoted up the order. They notice when a death bowler is rested. These aren't just facts, they're signals.

They go beyond the obvious. Player form isn't enough; they check head-to-head stats, venue records, and recent matchup-specific performances. It's not about "Is this player good?" It's about, "Is this player good here... and now... against them?" This isn't enthusiasm. This is precision.

They Study the Crowd, But Don't Follow It

One of the most fascinating traits of expert users is how they treat sentiment as a tool, not a trap.

They look at selection percentages like a strategist evaluates battlefield positioning. If 86% of users are backing the same top-order batter, that's not just data, that's opportunity. Is that pick justified by performance and conditions? Or is it just inertia, fandom dressed up as logic?

They watch top-league influencer videos, but not for validation. They're deconstructing rationale. They're looking for overused narratives, recycled logic, and blind spots. It's not that they dismiss sentiment, they just triangulate it. Because sometimes, the best pick is the one no one's talking about.

They Don't Just Pick

Fantasy sports at the highest level is less about reward and more about recognition. Of patterns. Of nuance. Of rhythm.

These users understand that cricket is a game of context. That a batter who averages 50 on paper might struggle if the ball holds up in the pitch for half a second longer. They know some players crumble under scoreboard pressure, while others come alive in a chase. They build lineups with this layered awareness, trusting their read on the intangible as much as their read on the numbers.

It's not superstition. It's memory, logic, and a kind of sporting empathy, the ability to see the story before it unfolds.

They Log. They Reflect. They Iterate.

The best fantasy players aren't just smart, they're obsessed with getting smarter.

They maintain notebooks, spreadsheets, or voice memos of every contest. What worked? What didn't? Was the pick good, even if the result was bad? Could the logic be refined? Is there a blind spot forming in their own thinking?

Every contest is a case study. Every miss is a post-mortem. And every improvement is deliberate. Over time, they don't just build better teams, they build better versions of themselves.

Then Came Mohanty... And Broke the Script

And just when you think you've mastered the game, the sport serves you Debashish Mohanty.

Rewind to the 1997 Sahara Cup. Pakistan's Saeed Anwar was in peak form, elegant, aggressive, unstoppable. And then came Mohanty, a wiry seamer from Odisha, with a whippy action and deceptive swing.

In five matches, Mohanty dismissed Anwar three times. Anwar, utterly confused, approached Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar and said: "When I play for the outswing, it comes in. When I play for the inswing, it goes out!"

Here was one of the most technically sound openers in the world, undone not by pace or power, but by deception and unpredictability. Mohanty wasn't supposed to dominate that contest. No data model would've predicted it. But he did, because cricket, like life, doesn't always play by the numbers.

The Noob Still Wins Sometimes. And That's the Joke.

For all the rigor, all the discipline, all the glorious nerding-out, sometimes, the universe hands the win to the guy who picked his team in 90 seconds.

The guy who didn't check the pitch report, forgot to replace an injured player, and only selected the wicketkeeper because "he has a nice beard." And somehow... it all worked out.

The seasoned player, with graphs, models, and matchup data? Knocked out in Round 1. And the noob? Glorious, accidental champion.

So yes, fantasy sports is a game of skill. Absolutely. But it also has a wicked sense of humour. It humbles the overconfident, rewards the unprepared, and throws a banana peel under your perfectly calibrated plan just for fun.

And maybe that's why people keep coming back. Because it's not just a contest of knowledge, it's a reminder that in sport, as in life, sometimes you can do everything right and still be wrong.

And sometimes, the noob wins. Beautifully. Inexplicably.

Disclaimer: Puneet Dua is the Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder at SportsBaazi. The views expressed in this article are his own.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor