The Select Aisle Raises Funds in Round led by The Chennai Angels & Longview Ventures

New Delhi [India], December 11: The Select Aisle, a premium baking ingredients brand under Symbiate Ventures Pvt. Ltd., has raised funds led by The Chennai Angels and Longview Ventures to expand its product range and meet growing demand. Known for offering high-quality, curated baking ingredients delivered in convenient pack sizes, the company plans to use the new funds to introduce innovative offerings that elevate the baking experience for both hobbyists and professionals. The brand is poised to tap into the vast potential of the largely unexplored gourmet food ingredients market.

Commenting on the fundraise, investor from The Chennai Angels, Lakshmi Narayanan, said, "More people are turning to their own culinary skills and quality ingredients to create delicious homemade food. The Select Aisle's business model and brand promise align perfectly with this trend, offering everything needed for an exceptional baking experience at home. I'm confident that the experienced and dedicated team will use my investment to bring joy and convenience to home bakers everywhere."

Founded by four professionals with over 35 years of combined experience across finance, supply chain management, product development, and FMCG marketing, The Select Aisle brings a diverse and well-rounded expertise to capitalize on this rapidly growing market.

Co-Founder Sandeep K. Gupta said, "Baking is about creating joy, sharing memories, and bonding with loved ones. This funding helps us make premium baking products more accessible across India."

Deepika Mallya, Co-Founder and Head of Product Development, added, "Our goal is to make baking easy and rewarding for everyone. We want to bring the joy of creating and sharing to more homes."

With a mission to "Get India Baking," The Select Aisle is committed to making baking more accessible and enjoyable for foodies, home bakers, and baking enthusiasts. Offering high-quality products that blend convenience, creativity, and fun, the brand is bringing the joy of baking to kitchens across India. Their comprehensive range of baking ingredients includes essential staples, premixes, chocolates, vibrant colors, flavors, and decorative sprinkles, helping bakers explore their culinary passions.

"We are impressed by their modern product range, innovative packaging, and ability to capture market share from legacy players. With a strong founding team experienced in the food industry, with strong execution, we believe the company is well-positioned for growth in the premium food ingredient market driven by urbanization and premiumization trends," commented Ashish Mehta, Lead Investor from The Chennai Angels.

About The Chennai Angels: The Chennai Angels (TCA) is one of India's most active Angel Investing groups. Founded in the year 2007, it is comprised of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders with a track record of starting and scaling large enterprises. Over the years, TCA has invested over INR 135 Cr across 80+ start-ups in India.

About Long View Ventures: Long View Ventures (LVV) is an Indian VC Fund investing in angel, pre-seed and seed rounds of Indian startups. Set up by ex-entrepreneurs with strong investing track records, LVV is focused on investing in strong founding teams building to solve real problems with large market opportunities.

