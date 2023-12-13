The Sicilian Games 2023: A fiesta of sports, carnival, and bonding

The Sicilian Games 2023 promises a month of thrills, camaraderie, and unforgettable memories

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 13: The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the countdown has officially begun. BNI Ahmedabad, in collaboration with Sicilian Ventures, will host the grand spectacle of The Sicilian Games 2023 at the prestigious Belvedere Golf & Country Club.

The upcoming fiesta marks a decade of celebration for both BNI Ahmedabad and The Sicilian Games, promising an unforgettable sporting extravaganza that will bring together over 2,900 members from 50 chapters of BNI Ahmedabad.



From December 16 to January 12, Ahmedabad will witness a perfect fusion of sportsmanship, celebration, and fitness like never before. The members will unleash their competitive spirit in over 15 exhilarating games, including cricket, badminton, table tennis, tennis, football, volleyball, squash, box cricket, pool, marathon, cycling, chess, and more in pursuit of the highly coveted Sicilian Trophy.



Yash Vasant, Chairman and Executive Director of BNI Ahmedabad, said, “This year's The Sicilian Games will be nothing short of spectacular. It will be Ahmedabad's biggest sporting event, and a platform that encourages fitness, develops stronger bonds, and facilitates the nurturing of meaningful connections through the spirit of sport. As we embark on this fitness journey together, it will be the perfect opportunity for members to connect with one another while indulging in their favourite sports, promoting a healthier lifestyle. The Sicilian Games 2023 will not just test our athletic prowess but will also serve as a celebration of our commitment to personal well-being. It will truly be an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

The anticipation for The Sicilian Games 2023 is electric and the fervour is contagious. While being the country's largest privately held tournament, it will go beyond the competition and festive atmosphere to play the role of a catalyst in forging lasting connections, building camaraderie, and embracing the spirit of wellness. The month-long event will also provide members an invaluable opportunity to network with BNI members from other chapters, further strengthening the spirit of collaboration, camaraderie, and unity that BNI stands for.



As always, The Sicilian Games isn't just about the games, but about creating memories that last a lifetime. Imagine the cheers of the crowd, the intensity on the field, and the vibrancy of the carnival merging with the thrill of the games to create an atmosphere that is nothing short of magical. The Sicilian Games 2023 will also attract strong participation from women members of BNI.



The title sponsor of The Sicilian Games 2023 is Broghar Reality. The legacy sponsor is Heritage Infraspace Pvt Ltd, and Gold Sponsor is Solent Autosys Pvt. Ltd. The Event Director is Dishank Shah. The Chairperson of The Sicilian Games 2023 is Dinesh Sitlani. Komal Patel, Shalin Patel, and Mrunal Ved are Co-chairs.



BNI Ahmedabad is a part of Business Network International, the world's largest community of business owners, who help each other grow through business referrals.

