The Social House in collaboration with German NGOs 'Viva con Agua' and 'Welthungerhilfe'. wraps up its "Voice for Change" series

New Delhi [India], May 10: The Social House, in collaboration with German NGOs 'Viva con Agua' and 'Welthungerhilfe', concluded its remarkable journey with the culmination of the fifth and final event in the "Voice for Change" series. This milestone marks not only the end of a successful series but also the beginning of a greater movement towards social change and empowerment.

Since its inception, The Social House has been dedicated to driving meaningful impact through community engagement and advocacy. The "Voice for Change" series has served as a platform to address critical issues such as water sanitation, hygiene, and women empowerment, sparking conversations and inspiring action.

The concluding event, held at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College, New Delhi, was a testament to the power of collective action and collaboration. Featuring captivating performances by renowned artists Kirti Chauhan, Yusra Fatma, Saraswati, and Manpreet Singh, the event also included a thought-provoking talk session on empowering women through addressing the safe water, sanitation, and hygiene crisis.

Distinguished panelists, including The Social House founder Ravie Solanky, Nivedita Varshneya (Regional Advisor Advocacy at WHH India), Aparna Lall (WASH Behaviour Change Program - India Head), and Tanya Aneja (Business Journalist), shared insightful perspectives on the need for behavioral change, corporate investment in social causes, and the pivotal role of youth in driving innovation and solutions.

Aparna emphasized the importance of individual action in affecting real change, while Tanya underscored the role of private companies in amplifying impact. Nivedita encouraged youth to leverage their time, energy, and creativity to drive new solutions forward.

Reflecting on the journey and the challenges ahead, Ravie Solanky highlighted the necessity for personal transformation and proactive engagement. He urged individuals to move beyond discussions and into action, emphasizing the importance of being socially present in the real world.

Dimpy, co-founder of The Social House, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that while the series may have concluded, the journey towards social change is ongoing. For lasting progress, continued community engagement and activism are essential.

Viva con Agua promotes access to clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene. We rely on activism and use the universal languages of music, sport and art for our work and our national and international projects. It supports water projects with the vision "WATER FOR ALL - ALL FOR WATER!". Besides the air we breathe, water is the basis of all life and a fundamental human right. Viva con Agua pursues the vision of access to clean drinking water, hygiene facilities and basic sanitary provision for all people. 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have assured access to clean drinking water. About 785 million of them even lack basic water supply.

Welthungerhilfe (WHH) is one of the largest private aid agencies in Germany; politically and religiously independent. The organization fights for "Zero Hunger by 2030". Since being founded in 1962, it has provided funding of EUR 4.46 billion for more than 10,895 overseas projects in 70 countries.In 2021 alone, WHH supported about 16.6 million people with its 526 overseas projects in 36 countries. In real terms, that means: Many people now harvest more and can therefore improve their diets. They now have clean drinking water or toilets at home, which leaves them less susceptible to illness. Others are earning or producing more and can begin an education. For the children, WHH's support means a chance of improved physical and mental development. WHH bases its efforts on the principle of empowering people to help themselves, which it implements with measures ranging from rapid disaster relief to rehabilitation to long-term development cooperation projects with national and international partner organizations.

As The Social House looks towards the future, they remain steadfast in their commitment to addressing critical social issues and driving positive change. The "Voice for Change" series may have concluded, but the mission continues as they strive to create a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

The Social House has become a cultural phenomenon and the largest poetry and storytelling platform in India in just a few short years. Founded in September 2017 by Ravie Solanky and Dimpy Dua, The Social House's YouTube channel amassed an astonishing 50,000 subscribers in the first six months. By the end of 2018, they had reached 1 million subscribers and with over 2.6 million subscribers today, setting a record for the fastest-growing YouTube channel in their niche. The Social House provides a platform for creative expression that resonates with millions across India. They have hosted over 950 events and entertained over 100,000 live audiences. More than 5,000 artists have performed with The Social House. Through their rapid growth, community engagement, and impressive presence. The Social House has cemented itself as a household name in the poetry and arts scene.

