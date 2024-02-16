The Solitaire Group Recognized by government of Uttar Pradesh for Contribution to Tourism in Ayodhya

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 16: The Solitaire Group, a leading name in the luxury hospitality and real estate sector, has been acknowledged by the government of Uttar Pradesh for its contribution to tourism in the state. On micro-blogging platform X, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of tourism in the state's development. CM Yogi introduced significant projects worth Rs33,000 crore which have attracted investment.

Among them, the hospitality sector represents Rs26,400cr of investment in 1192 separate projects across all sectors. Hospitality is a keen focus for the State.

In line with the government's efforts to accommodate the increasing number of tourists, a new scheme for hotel classification has been launched to encourage the development of more hotels in the state.

The Solitaire Group is honored to be recognized as part of this initiative, with one of its projects, a 240-keys 5-star hotel in Ayodhya, being mentioned as a contributor to the state's tourism landscape.

Mayank Jaiswal, Chairman and Managing Director of The Solitaire Group, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the recognition, stating, "We are deeply grateful to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for acknowledging the efforts of The Solitaire Group in contributing to the development of tourism in Uttar Pradesh. This recognition motivates us to continue our commitment to excellence and to play a pivotal role in transforming the hospitality landscape of the state."

The Solitaire Group remains dedicated to its mission of providing unparalleled hospitality experiences and contributing to the growth and development of the regions.

