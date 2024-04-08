The Story of Hamza and Azimur Rahman at Dilli Darbar Dhaba

New Delhi (India), April 8: Have you ever heard of Dilli Darbar Dhaba in Bhiwandi? It’s not just any roadside eatery; it’s a place where food dreams come true! Founded by two amazing guys named Hamza & Azimur Rahman. This dhaba has become super popular.

Let’s take a peek into how they make magic happen at Dilli Darbar Dhaba.

A Special Place to Eat: Picture this:

You walk into Dilli Darbar Dhaba, and it feels like a warm hug. The place looks fantastic with all its decorations, and there’s even a spot for kids to play! It’s not just a place to eat; it’s a place to hang out and have a great time with your family and friends.

Getting a Big Award:

Hamza & Azimur Rahman have worked really hard to make Dilli Darbar Dhaba awesome. And guess what? Their hard work paid off! They won a big award called the “Growing Restaurant of the Year” at the Franchise Batao Asian Iconic Awards 2024. That’s like winning a gold medal in the food world!

A Big Moment with Sonu Sood:

Imagine standing on stage, and Sonu Sood himself hands you an award. That’s exactly what happened to Hamza & Azimur Rahman! It was a super proud moment for them, and it made everyone at Dilli Darbar Dhaba feel amazing.

Eating Never Felt So Good:

At Dilli Darbar Dhaba, every bite feels like a hug from grandma. Hamza & Azimur Rahman put their hearts into every dish they make. Whether you’re trying their famous dishes or something new, you’ll leave with a happy belly and a big smile.

Staying Down-to-Earth: Even though they’re super successful now, Hamza & Azimur Rahman are still the same humble guys. They’re thankful for all the love and support they’ve received. And guess what? They’re not stopping anytime soon. They’re always looking for new ways to make Dilli Darbar Dhaba even better.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Jwwbgu83KzopAF2d6

Get In Touch with Mr. Ahtesham:

Contact: +91 72761 00277

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dilli_darbar_dhaba

Wrapping It Up:

Let’s give a big round of applause to Hamza & Azimur Rahman and Dilli Darbar Dhaba! Their food journey is like a tasty adventure, and we can’t wait to see what they cook up next. Here’s to many more delicious meals and happy memories at Dilli Darbar Dhaba!

