The Style Edit - Bollywood Fashionista Ananya Panday Hosts a 'Fashion and Glow Up' Experience, Only on Airbnb

New Delhi [India], August 26: Bollywood's fashion icon Ananya Panday is all set to host an exclusive, one-of-a-kind fashion and glow up experience, the "Ananya's Style Edit," only on Airbnb. Designed to offer fashion enthusiasts, glam seekers and Ananya's biggest fans behind-the-scenes access to her signature style universe, this experience will be available to a maximum of four guests.

Guests will get a chance to step inside a reimagined version of Ananya's dream closet and vanity space, brought to life inside one of Delhi's most stunning Airbnb homes. From her walk-in wardrobe to her vanity zone, the space has been completely transformed into a playful fashion playground.

Joining Ananya is her expert A-team, offering guests the ultimate glow-up, where they'll be styled by her go-to stylist, glammed up by her trusted beauty squad, and snapped by her go to photographer. Think major glow-up, big fashion energy, and total main character vibes.

"I'm so excited to welcome guests into my world of glitz and glam through "Ananya's Style Edit," an Airbnb Originals curated and hosted by me. Fashion and self-expression are such a big part of who I am as an actor, and getting to share that in such a personal, hands-on way, with guests is truly special. I can't wait to meet the guests, swap stories, and create unforgettable memories together in this one-of-a-kind experience," said host, Ananya Panday.

"We're excited to introduce Airbnb Originals in India with Ananya Panday, a Gen Z cultural icon. Originals is a series of extraordinary experiences hosted by the world's most interesting people and designed exclusively for Airbnb - and Ananya's Style Edit is a perfect example of that. Ananya's unique sense of style and strong connection with young audiences across Bollywood-loving nations make this collaboration truly special. We're proud to offer guests a chance to experience her glam world up close, in a way that's intimate, immersive, and truly unforgettable," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for India and Southeast Asia.

About Ananya's Style Edit Experience

Curated and led by Ananya Panday with her A-team, this 4-hour experience hosted at an Airbnb in New Delhi will include:

- Fashion Reboot: A personalized styling session with celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel to recreate an Ananya-inspired look - complete with expert outfit guidance.

- Slay & Spray: An opportunity to get glammed up by the duo behind Ananya's iconic looks. Expect fabulous hair flips courtesy of her go-to hairstylist Aanchal Morwani and a beauty transformation that's spotlight-ready, by her makeup artist Riddhima Sharma. (Warning: dramatic mirror moments ahead).

- Pose & Shine: Feature in a high-energy fashion shoot with Ananya Panday, shot by ace photographer Rahul Jhangiani & team, who's worked his magic on some of Bollywood's biggest stars. He'll capture your new look in a series of stunning, editorial-style portraits that belong on a billboard - or at least your Instagram grid.

- Coffee with Ananya: To wrap up this unforgettable day, enjoy a relaxed coffee chat with Ananya herself. Hear her personal fashion stories, go-to beauty hacks, and confidence-boosting tips; straight from the heart.

- Slay the Day Giveaway: Each guest will leave with a special goodie bag curated by Ananya, handpicked with her style essentials, along with a signed memento.

Note that this exclusive experience is not a competition, those making a booking must have an active Airbnb profile and have a history of positive reviews on the platform. All guests who request to book must be able to provide a government-issued ID.

