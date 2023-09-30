The Super Saravana Stores Group is ready to launch SUPERSSMART, the new online Indian shopping destination

New Delhi (India), September 30: Commemorating 50+ years of retail excellence, Chennai’s leading retail chain Super Saravana Stores is all set to firmly establish its presence in the e-commerce world with the launch of its new shopping application, Superssmart; on September 18th, 2023. The app is designed to offer shoppers the ‘ultimate online shopping experience’ and will be available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store nationwide.

This new initiative by the Super Saravana Stores Group follows in the footsteps of its rich history that spans across several decades. Currently, the Group is led by Founder Rajaratnam Shanmugasundaram and Managing Director Sabapathy Rajaratnam. With branches in T. Nagar, Purasawalkam, Chromepet, and Porur, and a mega super store in Madurai, Super Saravana Stores remains a household name across Tamil Nadu.

Superssmart, its latest venture, will focus on offering customers top-quality products at affordable prices; across various categories, such as apparel, beauty, home and kitchen appliances, and fashion jewellery. Promising hassle-free checkouts, best-in-class customer support, and tailored recommendations for all users, the app places emphasis on taking a largely customer-centric approach. Moreover, it is intent on connecting thousands of regional and international vendors with its active customer-base, through an inclusive business model.

Superssmart will welcome a new generation of consumers with next-gen leaders, Roshan Sree Ratnam and Yogesh Sree Ratnam, at the helm. The company is also keen on staying true to its culturally rooted values and vision as it evolves with the times.

By taking an official step into the digital sphere, the Super Saravana Stores Group hopes to extend its services to a PAN India audience and expand its foothold in the online market. Whilst maintaining a strategic and measured business formula, Superssmart is actively working towards improving the online shopping experience for the benefit of every Indian shopper.

