The Super Stylish TECNO POP 9 with a 48MP Sony AI Camera--now up for Grab

New Delhi [India], October 7: TECNO is riding high with exciting launches this festive season and is thrilled to introduce the all-new cool and colourful POP 9 5G, hitting the shelves today. Designed for Gen Alpha, college students, and trendsetters, this smartphone is bold and vibrant, making 5G accessible to everyone.

Get ready to make waves with this smartphone, available in eye-catching colors like Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud. In addition, it includes not one, but two vibrant mobile skins right in the box, ensuring the phone stands out with a unique look. So, say goodbye to that old, dull device and embrace "POP to 5G" for an exciting new world of style and fun.

Featuring the segment's first 48MP Sony AI camera and segment first 5G with NFC along with 4+ years lag-free experience, the POP 9 5G is now available at an unbeatable limited-time launch price starting at just INR 8,499.

Key features that make POP 9 the market revolutionizer:

Stunning 48MP AI Camera

The POP 9 5G features a groundbreaking 48MP Sony AI camera that will elevate your photography skills, capturing every moment in breathtaking detail. Whether you're taking Instagram-worthy shots or documenting everyday life, this camera makes every moment fun.

All-Directional NFC

For young, tech-savvy users, keeping up with the latest innovations is crucial. The POP 9 introduces segment-first 5G along with all-directional NFC, making payments seamless and enabling effortless contact sharing, among many other features.

Powerful Performance

The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering smooth and efficient performance. Designed for the long haul, it offers 4+ years of lag-free experience, making it the perfect companion for extended, uninterrupted phone usage.

Price and Availability

The TECNO POP 9 5G is a fabulous style statement that won't break the bank. This incredible smartphone is now available for just INR 8,499 for the 8GB* + 64GB edition and INR 8,999 for the 8GB* + 128GB option as part of a special launch promotion.

