The Tarzan Way Launches "Kaira", an AI Travel Assistant That Makes Trip Planning as Easy as Chatting With a Friend

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1: The Tarzan Way (TTW) today announced the launch of Kaira, an advanced AI-driven travel assistant that helps users discover destinations, create and refine itineraries, compare options, and will soon enable full bookings end to end, all through a natural, conversational interface.

Available across WhatsApp, Instagram, voice calls, and the TTW website, Kaira brings human-like understanding, accuracy, and warmth to the travel planning experience. Her launch marks a major milestone in TTW's mission to build a smarter and more intuitive future for travel.

Founded in 2018 by Shikhar Chadha, TTW has grown from a college project into an AI-powered travel-tech platform offering curated experiences across 90+ countries. Kaira represents the next phase of TTW's evolution, designed to meet the dynamic needs of today's travelers.

A Human Travel Expert Powered by AI

Kaira behaves like a well-travelled companion who instantly understands personal preferences, budgets, timelines, and travel styles. She can recommend destinations, prepare instant itineraries, adjust plans in real time, suggest alternatives, and offer practical insights based on user intent.

Travelers can ask:

* "Help me reduce my trip budget."

* "Replace this hotel with something better."

* "Add kid-friendly activities."

* "Plan Ladakh for 6 days without long drives."

* "Find a smarter route to Dubai in December."

Kaira interprets nuances such as travel pace, comfort levels, group type, hidden intent, and safety considerations, responding with clarity and context.

"Kaira is not just a chatbot. She is a travel expert who understands nuance, hidden intent, and personal preferences. She does not just answer questions; she plans the entire trip conversationally," said Shikhar Chadha, Founder of The Tarzan Way. "Our goal is to make planning as intuitive and personal as talking to a friend."

To improve accessibility, Kaira is also available through voice calls.

Smarter, Context-Aware Planning

Kaira blends conversational design with real-time travel intelligence. She can:

* track and alert users when flight prices drop

* advise whether to book immediately or wait

* highlight festivals, events, and weather changes

* compare options like internal flights versus longer road journeys

* reorganize overscheduled days

* recommend cost-effective alternatives when needed

This ensures itineraries remain practical, efficient, and aligned with live travel conditions without overwhelming the user.

How Kaira Works

Step 1: Trip Discovery

Kaira begins by collecting basic trip details such as destination, dates, budget, group type, and travel style. Within seconds, she generates a complete day-by-day itinerary.

Step 2: Smart Editing

Travelers can refine their plan directly within the chat by:

* swapping hotels

* adjusting routes

* adding or removing activities

* modifying budgets

* specifying personal preferences

Every change updates instantly on TTW's platform.

The Road Ahead: Building a Self-Learning Travel OS

(Clearly marked as future capabilities)

TTW is developing the next version of Kaira with upcoming capabilities such as end-to-end trip planning via WhatsApp or voice calls, automatic flight holds, real-time pricing from offline vendors, seamless bookings, 24x7 concierge support, and personalised recommendations. The long-term vision is to build a self-learning travel operating system that manages every part of a trip from inspiration to booking to on-ground support.

Kaira is built responsibly, with human oversight and verified travel data. TTW ensures that all user data is handled securely and remains fully private.

Powered by Deep Travel Expertise

Kaira is strengthened by TTW's extensive operational foundation. TTW has:

* curated activities across 90+ international and domestic destinations

* built thousands of itineraries for Indian travelers

* strong vendor and partner networks

* robust pricing intelligence

* collaborations with creators, guides, and local experts

This ensures Kaira's recommendations are accurate, reliable, and easy to execute.

A Step Toward the Future of Intelligent Travel

The Tarzan Way previously raised INR 2 crore from Inflection Point Ventures, We Founder Circle, and angel investors including Prateek Maheshwari (Co-founder, Physics Wallah) and Pankaj Arora.

With the introduction of Kaira, TTW reinforces its commitment to delivering intelligent, accessible, and responsible travel services while empowering creators and supporting local communities.

About The Tarzan Way

The Tarzan Way (TTW) is a Noida-based travel-tech company reimagining how people plan and experience travel. By combining artificial intelligence with hyperlocal insights and community-driven storytelling, TTW helps travelers design smarter and more meaningful journeys.

Since 2018, TTW has collaborated with rural communities, eco-tourism groups, and local entrepreneurs across India, offering authentic experiences to thousands of travelers worldwide. With Kaira, TTW is moving toward a future where travel planning is conversational, intelligent, and truly effortless.

