The Tech-powered NGO streamlines partnerships and delivers critical resources to schools across India

New Delhi [India], August 8: In an age where a click can get anything delivered to your doorstep and money transfers take mere seconds, one can't help but ask: why isn't creating social impact on educational institutions just as easy?

With a vision of “2047 #2047 शिक्षित भारत, विकसित भारत”, TrueGiv is striving to address this very question. As a tech-driven NGO, TrueGiv has built a cutting-edge platform that seamlessly connects CSR partners and individual donors with educational institutions in need—regardless of geography. By simplifying the process of identifying, funding, and fulfilling school requirements through just a few clicks, TrueGiv is democratizing CSR and making educational support more accessible, transparent, and impactful.

While India is the first country to legally mandate corporate social responsibility, a significant gap remains between available CSR funds and the communities that need them most. In FY 2022-23, listed companies were required to spend over ₹15,787 crore on CSR activities. Yet, nearly ₹1,475 crore remained unspent—including funds from both listed and unlisted entities.

This raises a critical question: Is there a disconnect between CSR funding and ground-level educational needs?

The disparity is evident with the available facts. For instance, Bihar—home to 9% of India's population—recorded zero CSR spending, highlighting the urgent need for better distribution mechanisms.

This is precisely where TrueGiv steps in. By harnessing technology, the NGO bridges this gap, connecting CSR contributors directly with verified, under-resourced schools across India, including states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and more. The platform cuts through bureaucratic red tape, ensuring that support reaches schools efficiently while maintaining full transparency.

Since its inception, TrueGiv has enabled multiple successful projects, helping transform the learning environment in some of India's most remote and underserved areas. Schools like Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Toorwara (Dausa), Rajkiya Prathmik Vidyalaya, and Rajkiya Government Primary School in Rajasthan have received essential resources such as furniture, sports equipment, blackboards, chalks, and even music systems—based on their specific requests.

With plans to expand into every corner of the country, the organization has been steadily spreading its wings. Currently, it is working on several projects in West Bengal and the Northeast.

At our core, we believe that businesses have a responsibility to contribute to the communities they serve. CSR is not just a mandate for us — it's a reflection of our values and commitment to inclusive growth. In our search for a partner, transparency and impact were non-negotiable. TrueGiv's technology platform delivered on both fronts — offering clear visibility into fund utilization, robust accountability, and the assurance that our CSR contributions are making a meaningful difference where it matters most.” says Mr. Vijayakumar Sriramagiri, Managing Director India, Power Tools Business, Ingersoll Rand Technologies and Services Private Limited.

“Our mission is simple: No child should be left behind because of a lack of resources, no matter where they live or study. Education is a right, not a privilege. By blending technology with compassion, we're building a scalable, transparent model that channels CSR funds directly to the grassroots level,” says Sumit, Founder, TrueGiv.

TrueGiv invites socially responsible companies and philanthropists to join this movement. Because when committed individuals come together and leverage technology for good, the impact becomes real, and every child gets the support they deserve.

