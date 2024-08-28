The Times Metro Supplements' Innovative Janmasthami Celebration: Magic and Mischief

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: The 43 editions of The Times Metro Supplements adopted an innovative approach that breathed life into the newspaper on the occasion of Janmashtami (26th August), celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, whose stories of childhood mischief and divine playfulness are cherished by millions. The brand reimagined the newspaper experience by capturing baby Krishna's playful spirit in a fun and engaging way.

This concept, rooted in the magical and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna and the celebration of Janmashtami, used Augmented Reality to seamlessly blend creativity with interactivity. Starting with the scanning of a QR code, a 3D baby Krishna sprang into life, playing around in the newspaper.

Through this innovation, The Times Metro Supplements, aimed to delight its readers while remaining committed to pushing boundaries and exploring new creative possibilities, ensuring that print remains a vibrant and relevant medium in today's world.

The campaign was promoted across multiple platformsprint, digital, and social media. Actors who portrayed Lord Krishna joined in to promote the activity both in the newspaper and on social media.

"This campaign is a testament to the power of creativity in transforming everyday media into a source of joy, wonder and magical celebration. Through Magic & Mischief, Times Metro Supplements blends tradition with cutting-edge technology, offering readers a playful and unique way to connect with the cultural significance of Janmashtami," said Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO, Publishing, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor