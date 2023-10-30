The Top Five Genetic Testing Companies in India 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 30: With the rise in health awareness, demand for genetic testing is on the rise in India. As a result, recently there has been an emergence of a number of genetic test labs in India. Genetic testing makes us aware of our genetic makeup along with the risks of inheriting a particular disease. The process includes collecting a sample through blood, tissues, saliva, spit, hair, ammonic fluid, etc.

The cost of the testing varies and depends on the number of genes or variants being scanned. Also, based on individual requirements, the cost further varies. The most important part is the proper analysis of the genetic testing report. In India, we have a few genetic counselors that are trained to comprehend the report and provide recommendations based on that.

A list of the top five genetic testing companies in India for 2023

GenepoweRx

It is a leading genetic testing company in India. The company was founded by a team of brilliant doctors Dr Kalyan Upalluri and Dr Hima Challa. They both are medical graduates of Ivy League colleges. The company firmly believes in the philosophy, that one size doesn't fit all. Our bodies are unique and so should be the treatment. They provide a number of tests like Genepowerx Total, Pharmaco Genomics, OncoRx, GenepoweRx Psychiatry & Pharmacogenomics, GenepoweRx Cardiac Care, etc. The cost of each test varies. Based on the reports, doctors provide suggestions around correct nutrition, medication, exercises, side effects, or allergies to prescribed drugs are suggested. They use Next Generation Sequencing for data analysis and generating reports. The test starting range is from Rs 15,600/- onwards.

They have also partnered with various respectable platforms like AIG Hospitals, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Medicover Hospitals, etc.

Address: Suit#2B Plot No.240,Nirvana, Road No. 36, Jawahar Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India

Phone: +91 950-222-2300

Email: info@genepowerx.com

MedGenome

They are one of the leading players in the field of personalized medicine, and provide solutions for diabetes, cancer, and many other rare diseases. They use Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) facility that houses sequencing platforms such as Illumina's NovaSeq, HiSeq X, HiSeq 2500, and the MiSeq. They offer multiple services like Single Cell Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome/Targeted Sequencing, BioFX Analysis Platform, Genomic Data Visualization, etc.

Their proprietary cancer immunotherapy solution, OncoPept combines tumor-derived genomic and transcriptomic data to map the molecular features of the tumor and predict personalized cancer immunotherapy combinations with neoantigen vaccines for therapy.

Their head office is in the USA but they also have labs and offices in India. They have a CAP-accredited genetic testing laboratory and provide a multitude of genetic test options in India. A few of the genetic tests provided by them are Rhesus D, ThyroTrack, SPIT-SEQ, NIPT, HRR Gene Track, HRR Liquid biopsy, Whole Exome, Heme Track, Hereditary Cancer Gene Panel, Onco Track Ultima, etc. for early detection and diagnosis of complex diseases.

Address: 3rd Floor, Narayana Nethralaya Building, Narayana Health City. 258/A, Bommasandra, Hosur Road, Bangalore- 560099

Phone : +91 80 67154932, +91 80 67154931

Email: diagnostics@medgenome.com

Karkinos

Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, a technology-led oncology platform offers tailor-made cancer care solutions. The core team consists of four leading doctors and the company consists of medical professionals and technologists. They want to address the accessibility and affordability gap. Recently they have partnered with C2i Genomics to bring innovative cancer detection technology to drive R&D, future pharma partnerships, and clinical use in India. They are also setting up a Cancer Centre in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) premises at Imphal, in partnership with the Government of Manipur. The Cervical Cancer tests cost starts from Rs 2800/- onwards,

Address: B 702, 7th Floor, Neelkanth Business Park Kirol Village, Near Bus Depot Vidya Vihar West Mumbai - 400086

Phone: 82684 82684

Email: health@karkinos.in

Strand Life Sciences

They are also into genome sequencing and they started as a spin-off from the Indian Institute of Science in 2000. They have a strong team on board comprising engineers, scientists, and clinical personnel. They have collaborated with multiple hospital chains and clinics like Max Hospitals, Mazumdar-Shaw Cancer Center, St. John's Medical College Hospital, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, and HealthCare Global Enterprises.

They are into providing genomics-based diagnostic methods and provide individualized cancer treatment options to patients. The tests starts from Rs 20,000/- onwards.

Address: Ground Floor, UAS Alumni Association Building, Veterinary College Campus, Bellary Rd, Hebbal, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560024

Phone: 9980448044

Email: hello@strandls.com

Datar

They have a fully equipped laboratory, integrated process platforms, an in-house bioinformatics team, and a huge genetic database for precise and updated reporting. The facility is ISO 15189, CAP, and CLIA accredited. National and International cancer research institutes, and patients from all over the world including the US, Switzerland, Germany, and the UK avail their services.

They have developed effective treatment solutions for cancer and assist the patients, on whom multiple treatment options are not showing results.

A few of their prominent tests are Easy Check for early detection of cancer. Trublood for blood-based diagnosis of cancer, and many other advanced cancer tests like Pinaka for CTC insights, celldx for deep genomic analysis, etc. The starting test costs are unavailable.

Address: F-8, D Road, Ambad, Nasik, Maharashtra

Phone: Unavailable

Email: response@datarpgx.com

