The Transformation of Anindita Dasgupta to Anindgita Dasgupta – A Journey to Global Success

New Delhi [India], October 25: Anindita Dasgupta, now recognised as Anindgita Dasgupta(on-screen), has made waves in the global film industry with her bilingual web series Kuch Kuch Film Jaisi, produced under the banner Aam Public Entertainment. This project has earned an impressive 143 awards, nominations, and official selections from prestigious film festivals across Hollywood, Florida-USA, Brazil, Italy, the UK, Turkey, France, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Zimbabwe, the UAE, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, and India, among others. The accolades have been in categories like Best Writer, Best Director, Best Script Writer, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue Writer, Best Cinematographer, Best Web Series etc.

The cast of Kuch Kuch Film Jaisi features standout performances from actors like Prithwijeet Seth, Ankush Tripathi, Urusha Pandey, Vikhyat Swades and others. Notably, Anindgita employed an unconventional approach in the promotional materials for the series, opting to describe characters based on their personality traits rather than listing the actors’ names in the promo. For instance, Prithwijeet Seth, who plays Joyjit Laha in the Kuch kuch film Jaisi,was described as a “flamboyant celebrity” rather than being identified by name in the promo .According to Anindgita, this strategy builds suspense and shifts the audience’s focus to the characters' on-screen personas rather than the actors themselves.

“True actors lose their identity and become the characters they portray,” Anindgita explains. “If actors can’t leave behind their personal identity, they can't fully embody the character. The film industry rewards actors for their on-screen personas, not who they are off-screen.” This marketing approach is not entirely new, Anindgita adds, citing examples of directors who withhold character faces or names in promos to maintain intrigue. “As filmmakers, our vision is to create, but it's the audience who decides whether the project succeed or not ,by the way to see my actor’s performance and their name they have to pay and see them on screen /Ott ,nothing is free.”

Her innovative methods and commitment to storytelling have brought widespread acclaim. However, beyond her professional achievements, Anindgita’s personal journey has also been transformative—marked by a significant change in her name. Over the years, she experimented with different names for numerological and astrological reasons, adopting names like Kumhan, Anninditaa Dasgupta, and Kumhan Kushum Kumari Aanni before finally settling on ‘Anindgita Dasgupta' for her professional work as a writer and director. In certain aspects of her projects, such as the subtitles for Kuch Kuch Film Jaisi, she still uses Kumhan Kushum Kumari Aanni as a pseudonym.

Addressing the curiosity surrounding her name change, Anindgita explains that the practice is common in the entertainment industry. “Many film personalities change their names multiple times before settling on a name they believe it will bring them success,” she notes. “There's no rule against it, and the focus remains on the quality of the work, not the name.” Just as people are known by different names among family, friends, and colleagues, in the film industry, a person may adopt several names until they find one that resonates with them and it is ok.

For Anindgita, the name change has been more than just a formality—it has been a turning point in her life and career. “In the film industry, 90% of success comes from hard work, perseverance, and talent, but 10% depends on luck,” she says. “Even meeting the right people at the right time is often a matter of luck. I believe the name ‘Anindgita Dasgupta’brought positive changes to my personal and professional life. It helped me distance myself from negative influences and attract good fortune.”

Anindgita acknowledges that while a name change cannot fundamentally change a person, it can certainly affect their luck. She has followed all legal procedures regarding the name change and is now reaping the rewards of her transformation.

With the success of Kuch Kuch Film Jaisi and the growing recognition of her work, it's clear that ‘Anindgita Dasgupta' is a name that has become synonymous with creativity and perseverance. Her belief in the power of a name, combined with her hard work and innovative storytelling, has cemented her place in the film industry. The accolades she has received further validate her journey and her belief in the importance of both talent and fortune in achieving success. Please Visit : https://youtu.be/YGTe04_dLRI?si=r2kTLKq0DGt_0uEN

