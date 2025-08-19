The Trio That's Transforming Gurugram: A Real Estate Story from the Ground Up

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 19: In the early 2020s, Gurugram was already booming. Glass towers rose from what was once farmland, and swanky cafes lined the Golf Course Extension Road. But while most eyes stayed fixed on central sectors, a quieter revolution was taking shape in three unassuming corners of the citySector 89, Sector 78, and Sector 5, Sohna.

Today, they are not just sectors on a map. They are the beating heart of Gurugram's next real estate chapter.

Sector 89: Where Luxury Finds Its New Home

Located in New Gurugram, Sector 89 is now one of the most talked-about destinations among luxury homebuyers. With its position along the Dwarka Expressway and proximity to the upcoming Global City project, the sector offers a unique blend of location advantage, infrastructure upgrades, and lifestyle elevation.

Luxury housing prices in New Gurugram have witnessed a 53% year-on-year increase, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury markets in NCR. Plot values across Gurugram have also surged by nearly 26% in the last year alone.

"Sector 89 represents the new face of aspirational living in Gurugram. It's where design, comfort and connectivity converge to offer a premium residential experience," said Vikas Garg, Joint Managing Director, Ganga Realty.

Sector 78: Where Plots Turn into Possibilities

A short drive from Sector 89, Sector 78 has quietly gained momentum as a plotted development hotspot. Its appeal lies in offering privacy, planning, and long-term capital appreciationideal for homeowners who value independence and want to design their homes their way.

Sector 78 is well-connected via NH-48 and the Southern Peripheral Road and surrounded by green belts, ensuring a peaceful yet accessible living environment.

"With plotted developments in Sector 78, people are not just buying landthey are buying a lifestyle of flexibility and freedom. It's a segment with rising demand and strong investment value," said Neeraj K Mishra, Executive Director, Ganga Realty.

Sector 5, Sohna: A Commercial Comeback Story

Sector 5, Sohna is rapidly transforming into a premium commercial hub on Gurugram's southern growth corridor. Strategically located along the Sohna Elevated Road, it is emerging as a destination of choice for retail outlets, office spaces, and high-street businesses.

Delhi-NCR's commercial leasing grew by 15% year-on-year in Q1 2025, with Gurugram emerging as a key contributor to this growth. Rental yields for commercial properties in prime areas of Gurugram typically range between 6% and 9%. In Sohna, improved connectivity through the Sohna Elevated Road and inclusion in the Gurugram Master Plan have enhanced its appeal, with residential rental yields ranging from 4% to 6%. With its growing residential catchment and evolving infrastructure, Sector 5, Sohna is emerging as a promising destination for investors and business owners alike.

Infrastructure Push Driving Growth

Several infrastructure projects are catalyzing growth across these three sectors. A key link road between Sectors 88 and 89, which had been delayed for nearly a decade, is finally under construction. The proposed metro expansion connecting Millennium City Centre to Cyber City will pass through this corridor, and new water supply boosting stations are being built to support future residential density.

In 2024 alone, Gurugram recorded a 66% jump in luxury housing sales, amounting to INR 1.07 lakh crore in transaction volumefurther validating the surge of demand in emerging sectors like 89 and 78.

The Big Picture

From luxury residences in Sector 89, to customizable plotted homes in Sector 78, and commercial vibrancy in Sector 5, Sohnathis trio is reshaping Gurugram's real estate narrative. The synergy of location, infrastructure, demand, and return on investment makes these sectors not just viablebut visionary.

As the city grows, these three pockets are no longer on the outskirts of attention. They are the center of what's next.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor