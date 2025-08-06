The Trusted Baby Wipes Brand Millions Use -- Novel Tissues

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 6: In a market dominated by global labels and celebrity-endorsed products, one Indian company has quietly emerged as the hidden powerhouse behind baby hygiene: Novel Tissues Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Novel has built its reputation not through marketing noise, but through consistent product performance creating dermatologist-tested baby wipes trusted by Indian parents, pediatricians, and hospitals alike. With ISO and GMP-certified manufacturing units in Mysuru and Manesar, Novel now operates one of the largest and most efficient hygiene manufacturing ecosystems in India.

From Goat Milk to 99% Pure Water A Full Range for Every Baby's Skin

Novel is the pioneer behind India's first Goat Milk Baby Wipes, but their innovation doesn't stop there. With a deep commitment to skin safety and affordability, the brand offers a complete range designed to meet different skincare needs:

* Aloe Vera with Chamomile Baby Wipes

Infused with soothing botanicals for daily use. Gentle, hydrating, and mom-approved.

* Goat Milk Baby Wipes

India's first! Deeply nourishing and uniquely formulated for delicate skin.

* 99% Pure Water Wipes

Fragrance-free and ultra-pure ideal for newborns and babies with extra-sensitive skin.

All Novel wipes are:

* Paraben-free

* Alcohol-free

* pH-balanced

* Dermatologically tested

* Suitable for all skin types

Made in India. Loved by Parents Nationwide.

Novel's fully in-house production model ensures total control over every step from raw material sourcing to final sealing. This results in products that are hygienic, reliable, and consistent in quality.

"Each wipe is more than just a product it's a promise of safety and trust,"

A.B. Doddamani, Director, Novel Tissues Pvt. Ltd.

Built on foundations of research, innovation, and affordability, Novel has become a household essential not only in metro cities but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns across India.

The Baby Wipes Trusted by Millions

Novel's wipes are sold under its own brand and also power OEM/private label partnerships with leading baby brands and marketplaces.

Why Parents Are Making the Switch:

* 4.5+ star ratings on Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho

* Gold & Premium Seller on major platforms

* Customer Satisfaction Awards (2015, 2018, 2021, 2023)

* Over 2 million packs sold every month

* 1.2+ million repeat online buyers

Yet, many don't realize: the wipes they already love might be made by Novel.

Think You Haven't Tried Novel Yet? Think Again.

If you're searching for:

* The best baby wipes in India

* Wipes with aloe vera, goat milk, or 99% pure water

* Affordable, Made in India hygiene products for your baby

...then you're already searching for Novel Tissues.

* Shop Now:noveltissues.com

* Explore Our Baby Care Range: View Products

* Follow Us on Instagram: @novel_tissue

Media Contact:

Novel Tissues Pvt. Ltd.

* Email: partner@noveltissues.com

* Phone: 9845398453

* Website: https://www.noveltissues.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor