The ultimate Father-daughter duo collab; Kumar Sanu Sings in English with Shannon K

New Delhi [India], August 3: After much curiosity and anticipation on social media, the wait is finally over! Renowned singer Kumar Sanu is back with a captivating new music video, this time collaborating with his daughters Shannon K and Annabelle. The song explores the daily routine of those with 9 to 5 jobs and the impact it has on pursuing one's true passions. With a message that encourages finding joy in life's small moments, this heartfelt track is set to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The video, shot in the picturesque locales of Los Angeles, features Shannon K and Australian actor Connor Barton, known for his role in the movie “Elvis.” Annabelle, Kumar Sanu's younger daughter, has both written and composed the song, bringing a fresh and personal touch to the project.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement on social media, eager to see Kumar Sanu singing in English for the first time. Reflecting on the collaboration, Kumar Sanu shares, “Singing with Shannon after seven years is a wonderful experience. Annabelle came to me with the concept and composition, and I was instantly drawn to it. Little did I know I would be singing a few lines in English! Despite having sung in 28 languages throughout my career, this was a first for me. My daughters really encouraged me, and I'm glad to have sung in English for this track.”

The music video captures the essence of the song's theme, highlighting the importance of balancing dreams with everyday happiness. Shannon K expresses her excitement, saying, “Working with my dad and sister on this project has been incredibly special. It's amazing to see our combined efforts come to life in such a beautiful way.”

This marks the second collaboration between Kumar Sanu and Shannon K. Their first project, “It's Magical,” featured two versions of the song, one in English and the other in Hindi, creatively merged by the composer Danny. Recorded separately in India and Los Angeles, the duet showcased their unique musical synergy.

This new song, “9 to 5,” promises to be a memorable addition to Kumar Sanu's illustrious career, blending his iconic voice with the fresh, contemporary styles of his daughters. The family's shared passion for music shines through in this heartfelt collaboration which is out now on Apple Music, Spotify and Youtube.

https://youtu.be/zUqxq6UI93o

